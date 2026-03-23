Beyond the Point of No Return

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discusses escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with President Trump threatening to bomb Iran’s power grid unless it surrenders control of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global energy chokepoint. Iran has countered with threats to retaliate by targeting Gulf states’ desalination plants and Israel’s infrastructure, potentially plunging millions into darkness and triggering a humanitarian crisis. Mike warns that this conflict could lead to a prolonged global economic collapse, food shortages, and energy disruptions, with severe consequences for unprepared populations. Interviews with experts, including a veteran military analyst, highlight the risks of nuclear escalation and the destabilization of Western economies.

The broadcast emphasizes the urgent need for preparedness, urging listeners to secure food, water, fuel, and alternative energy sources ahead of potential supply chain breakdowns. Mike predicts that Iran’s possible cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, combined with fuel and fertilizer shortages, could lead to years of hardship. The situation is framed as a deliberate push toward global destabilization, with warnings about government misinformation and the likelihood of prolonged crises. Listeners are advised to prioritize self-sufficiency, decentralized living, and financial resilience through tangible assets like gold and silver to mitigate the fallout from escalating conflict.

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