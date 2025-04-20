You are about to learn something truly astonishing. This is something that almost no church will dare teach, and no mainstream pastor will discuss for fear of being ostracized. The implications of the realizations described here are beyond biblical. They are literally earth-shattering.

What you are about to learn is that according to a credible interpretation of the Book of Revelation, all of human civilization, including Israel, will be destroyed by God. The undeniable details are written in the Bible, and I cover them here. According to what is written, every human being will be vaporized or killed, and those with worthy souls will be lifted into Heaven (a higher dimension, not of this 3D space) to join together with God and Jesus.

Human nations, kingdoms, kings and people have become evil. Too evil for God to allow to continue to exist. So according to what is stated in Revelation, God "resets" the entire planet with a series of seven great cosmic impact events. These events happen in sequence, and they are beyond catastrophic. They end all human life on Earth, and Earth is left with a giant gaping wound that opens it up far deeper than the planetary crust, revealing a "lake of fire" (molten lava) deep within Earth's core.

This prophecy is carefully described in great detail to John of Patmos (by angels) and to Matthew by Jesus himself. The prophet Ezekiel is also given the same information as part of the final battle of Armageddon, in which Israel and the entire Middle East is decimated and nearly destroyed (the sixth impact event strikes the Middle East).

To understand this, first we must align the Seven Trumpets and Seven Bowls. These events, 1-7, perfectly align and are describing the same cosmic impacts. The Seven Seals only partially overlap, as shown below.

Citations here are from Revelation Ch. 16 (Seven Bowls) and Revelation Ch. 8 (Seven Trumpets), plus Matthew Ch 24, with other minor citations noted. We are quoting from the New King James Version of the Holy Bible.

Credit needs to be given to Dr. Jeffrey Goodman, Ph.D., author of "The Comets of God," for his outstanding analysis that first revealed many of these patterns to me.

Important vocabulary notes:

Note that in Revelation, "angels" actually refer to comets entering Earth's atmosphere, appearing luminous in the sky as they fiercely burn bright.

Angels "sounding" refers to the very loud booming sounds generated when comets strike the atmosphere. This also explains the use of "trumpets," as trumpets make very loud sounds.

First Impact: A comet strikes land in a forested continent (possibly the EU)

First Trumpet: The first angel sounded: And hail and fire followed, mingled with blood, and they were thrown to the earth. And a third of the trees were burned up, and all green grass was burned up. (Revelation 8:7)

Analysis: This comet is a continental strike in a heavily forested area, possibly Europe. "Hail and fire" are the immediate after-effects of comet impacts. "Mingled with blood" refers to the mass death of living creatures. "Thrown to the Earth" is self-explanatory. One-third of all trees on Earth are destroyed, and fire crosses the entire planet to a degree necessary to burn up all the grass on the surface of the Earth.

First Bowl: So the first went and poured out his bowl upon the earth, and a foul and loathsome sore came upon the men who had the mark of the beast and those who worshiped his image. (Revelation 16:2)

Analysis: "Foul and loathsome sores" describes burn victims in the aftermath of the impact that spreads fire across the entire surface of the earth. The "mark of the beast" and "those who worshiped his image" likely refers to the AI-driven techno-society where people are focused on mobile screens.

A 17th century illustration of a large comet in the sky. Note the personification of comets, which were believe to have “faces” and facial features like eyes (described in Revelation). Note also the crowns / rays emanating from the comet. This is also what is meant by descriptions in Revelation Ch 19, when a great comet arrives from the sky wearing crowns.

Second Impact: A comet strikes the ocean, likely the Atlantic Ocean

Second Trumpet: Then the second angel sounded: And something like a great mountain burning with fire was thrown into the sea, and a third of the sea became blood. And a third of the living creatures in the sea died, and a third of the ships were destroyed. (Revelation 8:8)

Analysis: A "great mountain burning with fire" being "thrown into the sea" is an obvious comet impact. The sea becoming "blood" refers to the huge stirring up of particulate matter from the ocean floor, mixing with the ocean water, turning it into a dark, polluted mixture. The reference to "a third" may indicate an ocean that covers about one-third of the planet, and the Atlantic Ocean is the best fit for that. One-third of all the ships are also destroyed from the massive tidal wave, which also inundates shorelines all across the planet.

Second Bowl: Then the second angel poured out his bowl on the sea, and it became blood as of a dead man; and every living creature in the sea died. (Revelation 16:3)

Analysis: Clearly a perfect match for the first trumpet, this "angel" pouring out a bowl on the sea is of course an ocean impact of an inbound comet. This verse refers to the see being churned into "blood," exactly as described in the second trumpet, and says all the creatures in the sea died. The second trumpet says only one-third died, but this second bowl is likely referring to the particular ocean that was struck (likely the Atlantic).

Third impact: A comet strikes the United States of America while angels rejoice

Third Trumpet: Then the third angel sounded: And a great star fell from heaven, burning like a torch, and it fell on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water. The name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters became wormwood, and many men died from the water, because it was made bitter. (Revelation 8:10)

Analysis: The phrase "a great star fell from Heaven" is self-explanatory. It is describing a comet impact. It even burned "like a torch." It fell on a land area rich with rivers and springs. The nation on planet Earth that is blessed with, by far, the greatest number of rivers and springs is the United States of America. The reference to "wormwood" does not refer to the medicinal herb (artemesinia) but rather to the very bitter taste of the waters following the comet impact fallout. This indicates either a heavy metals poisoning of the waters, or radioactive poisoning.

Third Bowl: Then the third angel poured out his bowl on the rivers and springs of water, and they became blood. (Revelation 16:4)

Analysis: Another perfect match. The third bowl refers to "rivers and springs" as described in the third trumpet. Again, the most likely impact target for this is the United States of America. The USA has turned so wicked that, following the third impact, the angels in Heaven (the actual angels, not comets that look like angels) actually rejoice and sing the praises of God for destroying America. This is in the same verse: (Revelation 16:5)

And I heard the angel of the waters saying:

“You are righteous, O Lord,

The One who is and who was and who is to be,

Because You have judged these things.

For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets,

And You have given them blood to drink.

For it is their just due.”

And I heard another from the altar saying, “Even so, Lord God Almighty, true and righteous are Your judgments.”

The explanation that "they have shed the blood of saints and prophets" refers to America's war on Christians and Christianity around the world. The U.S. government has funded numerous militant groups (such as ISIS) that have slaughtered literally millions of Christians. The USA funds Israel, a nation that has rejected God and despises Christ, to bomb Lebanon, a nation that is 30% Christian. Thus, the USA funds the bombing and murder of Christians around the world. The angels rejoice when America is destroyed, adding, "You have given them blood to drink, for it is their just due."

Early 17th-century illustrations by a note European astronomer. Note the textures assigned to these comets, resembling fur or feathers. Note also the illustration of crowns or rays emanating from the comets. Before modern science, humans believed comet tails to have textures of fur. This is why large groups of comet fragments crossing the sky are called "horsemen" who were wearing "white robes dipped in blood" (Revelation). The blood refers to the red, fiery visual effects.

Fourth impact: Unknown location land impact that produces huge ejection of particles into the atmosphere

Fourth Trumpet: Then the fourth angel sounded: And a third of the sun was struck, a third of the moon, and a third of the stars, so that a third of them were darkened. A third of the day did not shine, and likewise the night. (Revelation 8:12)

Analysis: This impact strikes land and ejects a tremendous mass of particular matter into the atmosphere, causing a darkening of the sun, moon and sky. The severity of the darkness (a third of the sun) means global crop failures due to lack of photosynthesis. Very similar to a nuclear winter. This impact will cause mass global famine and the collapse of many nations.

Fourth Bowl: Then the fourth angel poured out his bowl on the sun, and power was given to him to scorch men with fire. And men were scorched with great heat, and they blasphemed the name of God who has power over these plagues; and they did not repent and give Him glory. (Revelation 16:8)

Analysis: Pouring out the bowl "on the sun" confirms the darkening of the sun. The massive blast of the impact also causes fires across the globe. Interestingly, even though these comets are God's judgment against the wickedness of mankind, man continues to blaspheme God and curse him for the punishment. This seems to motivate God to continue with ever-larger comet impacts. Each of these appears to become increasingly catastrophic.

Fifth impact: Planet Earth is ripped wide open to reveal its molten magma layer

Fifth Trumpet: Then the fifth angel sounded: And I saw a star fallen from heaven to the earth. To him was given the key to the bottomless pit. And he opened the bottomless pit, and smoke arose out of the pit like the smoke of a great furnace. So the sun and the air were darkened because of the smoke of the pit. Then out of the smoke locusts came upon the earth. And to them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power. (Revelation 9:1)

Analysis: The "star fallen from heaven to the earth" is another irrefutable description of a comet impact. The "bottomless pit" is what happens when Earth's crust is ripped wide open, revealing a gaping hole many kilometers deep, all the way to the molten magma layer of the planet, where molten rock is constantly churning in a semi-liquid form. Naturally, smoke, fire and heat would arise from this like "a great furnace."

Fifth Bowl: Then the fifth angel poured out his bowl on the throne of the beast, and his kingdom became full of darkness; and they gnawed their tongues because of the pain. They blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, and did not repent of their deeds. (Revelation 16:10)

Another early painting, depicting the arrival of comets causing cities to burn, also impacting ships on the sea.

Sixth impact: Destruction of Israel and the Middle East

Sixth Trumpet (Revelation 9:13): Then the sixth angel sounded: And I heard a voice from the four horns of the golden altar which is before God, 14 saying to the sixth angel who had the trumpet, “Release the four angels who are bound at the great river Euphrates.” 15 So the four angels, who had been prepared for the hour and day and month and year, were released to kill a third of mankind. 16 Now the number of the army of the horsemen was two hundred million; I heard the number of them. 17 And thus I saw the horses in the vision: those who sat on them had breastplates of fiery red, hyacinth blue, and sulfur yellow; and the heads of the horses were like the heads of lions; and out of their mouths came fire, smoke, and brimstone. 18 By these three plagues a third of mankind was killed—by the fire and the smoke and the brimstone which came out of their mouths. 19 For [e]their power is in their mouth and in their tails; for their tails are like serpents, having heads; and with them they do harm.

Analysis: The four "angels" are four comet fragment impacts that impact near the Euphrates river. The "army of the horsemen" being two hundred million refers to the number of comet fragments following in the orbit of a very large comet on a collision course with Earth. The breastplates of the horses, seen by John in his visions, clearly describe properties of burning and exploding comets. The "fire and smoke and the brimstone" coming out of the "mouths" of the horses refers to gaseous ejections coming out of superheated comets as they enter Earth's atmosphere. This is called "outgassing."

Sixth Bowl (Revelation 16:12): Then the sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up, so that the way of the kings from the east might be prepared. 13 And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs coming out of the mouth of the dragon, out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. 14 For they are spirits of demons, performing signs, which go out to the kings [g]of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty.

And they gathered them together to the place called in Hebrew, [h]Armageddon.

Analysis: The sixth angel is the sixth comet impact, which explains why all the water is evaporated and dispersed from the river.

Sixth seal:

Revelation 6:12: I looked when He opened the sixth seal, and [g]behold, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the [h]moon became like blood. 13 And the stars of heaven fell to the earth, as a fig tree drops its late figs when it is shaken by a mighty wind. 14 Then the sky [i]receded as a scroll when it is rolled up, and every mountain and island was moved out of its place. 15 And the kings of the earth, the great men, [j]the rich men, the commanders, the mighty men, every slave and every free man, hid themselves in the caves and in the rocks of the mountains, 16 and said to the mountains and rocks, “Fall on us and hide us from the face of Him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb! 17 For the great day of His wrath has come, and who is able to stand?”

Seventh impact: The total annihilation of the surface of the Earth and the liquefaction of Earth's upper crust

In the final impact event on Earth, sent by God to destroy the "Beast" and the Antichrist (referring to humankind's technological enslavement systems and corrupt human leaders), all life on Earth is exterminated and all traces of human civilization are wiped clean.

The Seventh Seal: (Revelation 8:1)

When He opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven for about half an hour. 2 And I saw the seven angels who stand before God, and to them were given seven trumpets. 3 Then another angel, having a golden censer, came and stood at the altar. He was given much incense, that he should offer it with the prayers of all the saints upon the golden altar which was before the throne. 4 And the smoke of the incense, with the prayers of the saints, ascended before God from the angel’s hand. 5 Then the angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and threw it to the earth. And there were noises, thunderings, lightnings, and an earthquake.

It couldn't be more clear that the Seventh Seal is describing large space rocks (comets) being hurled at Earth. The Seven Trumpet also aligns with the Seventh Seal. Notably, the angels rejoice at the destruction of human civilization which has turned against God:

The Seventh Trumpet: (Revelation 11:15)

Then the seventh angel sounded: And there were loud voices in heaven, saying, “The [f]kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever!” 16 And the twenty-four elders who sat before God on their thrones fell on their faces and worshiped God, 17 saying:

“We give You thanks, O Lord God Almighty,

The One who is and who was [g]and who is to come,

Because You have taken Your great power and reigned.

18 The nations were angry, and Your [h]wrath has come,

And the time of the dead, that they should be judged,

And that You should reward Your servants the prophets and the saints,

And those who fear Your name, small and great,

And should destroy those who destroy the earth.”

19 Then the temple of God was opened in heaven, and the ark of [i]His covenant was seen in His temple. And there were lightnings, noises, thunderings, an earthquake, and great hail.

The seventh Bowl describes the complete flattening of Earth's crust, both above and below the ocean water level. No life is left on the planet. This is God's "cosmic reset" event that cleanses the planet of evil and defeats the Beast:

The Seventh Bowl: (Revelation 16:17)

Then the seventh angel poured out his bowl into the air, and a loud voice came out of the temple of heaven, from the throne, saying, “It is done!” 18 And there were noises and thunderings and lightnings; and there was a great earthquake, such a mighty and great earthquake as had not occurred since men were on the earth. 19 Now the great city was divided into three parts, and the cities of the nations fell. And great Babylon was remembered before God, to give her the cup of the wine of the fierceness of His wrath. 20 Then every island fled away, and the mountains were not found. 21 And great hail from heaven fell upon men, each hailstone about the weight of a talent. Men blasphemed God because of the plague of the hail, since that plague was exceedingly great.

Other supporting chapters from the Old Testament

Here are additional mentions of cosmic impact events striking Earth, describing various effects on humans and civilizations. Notably, the first group here is from the Old Testament:

Isaiah Ch 2:19

They shall go into the holes of the rocks,

And into the caves of the [f]earth,

From the terror of the Lord

And the glory of His majesty,

When He arises to shake the earth mightily.

Joel 2:10

The earth quakes before them,

The heavens tremble;

The sun and moon grow dark,

And the stars diminish their brightness.

11 The Lord gives voice before His army,

For His camp is very great;

For strong is the One who executes His word.

For the day of the Lord is great and very terrible;

Who can endure it?

Joel Ch 30:

“And I will show wonders in the heavens and in the earth:

Blood and fire and pillars of smoke.

31 The sun shall be turned into darkness,

And the moon into blood,

Before the coming of the great and awesome day of the Lord.

32 And it shall come to pass

That whoever calls on the name of the Lord

Shall be [l]saved.

For in Mount Zion and in Jerusalem there shall be [m]deliverance,

As the Lord has said,

Among the remnant whom the Lord calls.

2 Peter ch 3:

But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be [d]burned up. 11 Therefore, since all these things will be dissolved, what manner of persons ought you to be in holy conduct and godliness, 12 looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God, because of which the heavens will be dissolved, being on fire, and the elements will melt with fervent heat? 13 Nevertheless we, according to His promise, look for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.

Zepheniah 1:18

But the whole land shall be devoured

By the fire of His jealousy,

For He will make speedy riddance

Of all those who dwell in the land.

(days of darkness, etc., read the whole chapter)

Zepheniah 3:8

My determination is to gather the nations

To My assembly of kingdoms,

To pour on them My indignation,

All My fierce anger;

All the earth shall be devoured

With the fire of My jealousy.

Ezekiel 22:17

The word of the Lord came to me, saying, 18 “Son of man, the house of Israel has become dross to Me; they are all bronze, tin, iron, and lead, in the midst of a furnace; they have become dross from silver. 19 Therefore thus says the Lord God: ‘Because you have all become dross, therefore behold, I will gather you into the midst of Jerusalem. 20 As men gather silver, bronze, iron, lead, and tin into the midst of a furnace, to blow fire on it, to melt it; so I will gather you in My anger and in My fury, and I will leave you there and melt you. 21 Yes, I will gather you and blow on you with the fire of My wrath, and you shall be melted in its midst. 22 As silver is melted in the midst of a furnace, so shall you be melted in its midst; then you shall know that I, the Lord, have poured out My fury on you.’ ”

Ezekiel 38:

“And it will come to pass at the same time, when Gog comes against the land of Israel,” says the Lord God, “that My fury will show in My face. 19 For in My jealousy and in the fire of My wrath I have spoken: ‘Surely in that day there shall be a great [e]earthquake in the land of Israel, 20 so that the fish of the sea, the birds of the heavens, the beasts of the field, all creeping things that creep on the earth, and all men who are on the face of the earth shall shake at My presence. The mountains shall be thrown down, the steep places shall fall, and every wall shall fall to the ground.’ 21 I will call for a sword against Gog throughout all My mountains,” says the Lord God. “Every man’s sword will be against his brother. 22 And I will bring him to judgment with pestilence and bloodshed; I will rain down on him, on his troops, and on the many peoples who are with him, flooding rain, great hailstones, fire, and brimstone. 23 Thus I will magnify Myself and sanctify Myself, and I will be known in the eyes of many nations. Then they shall know that I am the Lord.” ’

Psalm 75:

We give thanks to You, O God, we give thanks!

For Your wondrous works declare that Your name is near.

2 “When I choose the [b]proper time,

I will judge uprightly.

3 The earth and all its inhabitants are dissolved;

I set up its pillars firmly. Selah

4 “I said to the boastful, ‘Do not deal boastfully,’

And to the wicked, ‘Do not [c]lift up the horn.

5 Do not lift up your horn on high;

Do not speak with [d]a stiff neck.’ ”

6 For exaltation comes neither from the east

Nor from the west nor from the south.

7 But God is the Judge:

He puts down one,

And exalts another.

8 For in the hand of the Lord there is a cup,

And the wine is red;

It is fully mixed, and He pours it out;

Surely its dregs shall all the wicked of the earth

Drain and drink down.

9 But I will declare forever,

I will sing praises to the God of Jacob.

10 “All the [e]horns of the wicked I will also cut off,

But the horns of the righteous shall be exalted.”

New Testament passage:

Here's an additional passages from the New Testament that also describes the comet impact events in excruciating detail:

Acts 2:14, Peter's Sermon

But Peter, standing up with the eleven, raised his voice and said to them, “Men of Judea and all who dwell in Jerusalem, let this be known to you, and heed my words. 15 For these are not drunk, as you suppose, since it is only [e]the third hour of the day. 16 But this is what was spoken by the prophet Joel:

17 ‘And it shall come to pass in the last days, says God,

That I will pour out of My Spirit on all flesh;

Your sons and your daughters shall prophesy,

Your young men shall see visions,

Your old men shall dream dreams.

18 And on My menservants and on My maidservants

I will pour out My Spirit in those days;

And they shall prophesy.

19 I will show wonders in heaven above

And signs in the earth beneath:

Blood and fire and vapor of smoke.

20 The sun shall be turned into darkness,

And the moon into blood,

Before the coming of the great and awesome day of the Lord.

21 And it shall come to pass

That whoever calls on the name of the Lord

Shall be saved.’

The second coming of Christ is not Christ, but rather a comet from God

Antichrist. Yet almost no one who believes this has actually read Revelation Ch. 19 because there’s no mention of Jesus whatsoever in the entire chapter. (Revelation 19:11) What John is actually describing is not the return of Jesus on a white horse, but the arrival of a civilization-ending comet sent by God to cleanse the planet of the evil of Man. This is irrefutable once you read the Book of Revelation with modern-day knowledge of comets and the results of their impact with Earth.

Revelation 19:11: Now I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse. And He who sat on him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and makes war. 12 His eyes were like a flame of fire, and on His head were many crowns. He [e]had a name written that no one knew except Himself. 13 He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God. 14 And the armies in heaven, clothed in [f]fine linen, white and clean, followed Him on white horses. 15 Now out of His mouth goes a [g]sharp sword, that with it He should strike the nations. And He Himself will rule them with a rod of iron. He Himself treads the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. 16 And He has on His robe and on His thigh a name written:

KING OF KINGS AND

LORD OF LORDS.

Notice there's no mention of Christ in the entire chapter?

Christians have been deceived. They’ve been falsely taught that Jesus returns from the sky on a white horse, to defeat evil and destroy the Beast and the

The seven Trumpets, for example, are clearly seven comet impact events, unleashed by God against humankind.

One simple example of this is found in Revelation 9:1 which overtly describes a deep comet impact with Earth that shatters Earth’s crust: “The fifth angel sounded his trumpet, and I saw a star that had fallen from the sky to the earth. The star was given the key to the shaft of the Abyss. 2 When he opened the Abyss, smoke rose from it like the smoke from a gigantic furnace. The sun and sky were darkened by the smoke from the Abyss.”

As written above, the Seventh Seal also refers to giant comets being hurled at Earth from the sky. Revelation 8:5 “Then the angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and hurled it on the earth; and there came peals of thunder, rumblings, flashes of lightning and an earthquake.”

The Trumpets themselves are irrefutably comet impacts. From Revelation Ch. 8: “The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down on the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up.” And “The third angel sounded his trumpet, and a great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water…” and “The fourth angel sounded his trumpet, and a third of the sun was struck, a third of the moon, and a third of the stars, so that a third of them turned dark.”

Jesus isn't come to save mankind

Jesus isn’t coming to save humankind, in other words. That’s the “great lie” of modern Christianity. There will be no saving of humanity in physical form but only the saving of souls after the extermination of humanity.

To reset to the “new Earth” mentioned in Revelation 21, God is sending an Extinction-Level-Event comet to wipe out humankind and start over, because God deems the human race “irredeemable” due to its demonstration of intense evil, violence, greed, pride and disloyalty to Him. Many of the very Christians who incorrectly think Christ is coming to save them are the very ones that God is looking to destroy because of their unbounded evil and their spiritual incoherence in their abandonment of the teachings of Christ (especially in their advocacy of Israel’s ongoing genocidal violence against civilians, women and children).

Hilariously, mainstream Christians think they’re going to be “saved” by the very weapon that God is sending to wipe out all human existence, from which all human souls will then be judged according to their deeds, not based on whether they’ve read the Bible or attended church at all.

Revelation 20:12 says, “And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened. Another book was opened, which is the book of life. The dead were judged according to what they had done as recorded in the books.” And in Revelation 21, the angels describe to John exactly what kind of people will be sent to Hell in the “fiery lake” for a second death: “the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars.”

That would include nearly all modern Zionists, all Christian Zionists, nearly all politicians, nearly all business CEOs, nearly all heads of NGOs and fake front non-profits, nearly all living celebrities, etc. In other words, the vast majority of the human race gets sent to Hell, including nearly all Christians because in reality, they live in gross contradiction of God’s requirements to enter Heaven.

I cover this in extreme detail in my Easter Sunday broadcast, complete with 16th-century illustrations of comets, quotes from God’s angels and reading the words right out of Revelation, faithfully, without the lies and deceptions of modern Christian pastors who refuse to acknowledge what Revelation actually says. You can hear that full podcast here:

Rumble link: https://rumble.com/v6sc6d7-easter-sunday-special-message-from-the-health-ranger-god-destroys-all-human.html

Brighteon link here.

The bottom line?

Get right with God, because all human beings are exterminated in a "cosmic reset" event where God wipes Earth clean of all human life and starts over. Your soul may be saved, but only if you are worthy in the eyes of God. And earning that ticket to Heaven has nothing to do with reading the Bible, attending church or singing hymns. It's about being a good person in the eyes of God. And as simple as that seems to be, the vast majority of human beings living today will utterly fail to live up to God's rather simple requirements: Don't be a coward, a murderer, a liar, etc. Yet even the Christian pastors of today, for the most part, can't meet that simple requirement.

Nor can most "Christians."

As such, the way modern Christianity is practiced in the West is largely an absolute fraud.