The Health Ranger’s newsletter

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Al X. Griz's avatar
Al X. Griz
Oct 5

What a mesmerizing, informative read! Much of the tech stuff was over my head, but the overall messaging crystal clear. Ranger, your intelligence is top wrung, and I love it that you’re not just a doom scrawler, but articulate actual solutions! Don’t know if the human race can overcome the myriad nefarious agendas in play, but it’s good to know that guys like you are on the frontline!

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