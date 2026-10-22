Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands

I recently conducted an interview with Shannon Joy and Sasha Latypova at Catherine Austin Fitts’ Solari Studios on the eve of a landmark hearing in Leeuwarden, in The Netherlands. Tomorrow at 12:30 pm local time, a three-judge panel will convene for the first hearing on the merits in a civil tort case that has already survived every attempt by the powerful to kill it. The defendants include Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Roux, and a roster of Dutch government officials. The plaintiffs are seven people whose bodies were injured by the COVID injections and whose lives were dismantled by the lies that accompanied them.

Real accountability for COVID injuries is legally impossible in the United States. That is a structural fact engineered by Congress, executed by federal agencies, and enforced by courts that have been stripped of jurisdiction. The PREP Act functions as a government license to kill. It immunizes every covered person from liability, removes every claim from judicial reach, and leaves injured Americans with no remedy whatsoever. The Netherlands case is the first serious attempt in the world to pierce that shield. If it succeeds, it will not merely punish a few billionaires. It will expose the entire architecture of medical tyranny that has been erected in plain sight.

I’ve spent two decades documenting how the pharmaceutical industry achieved total legal immunity for vaccines, even as the injections were being forced onto entire populations. As I wrote in Natural News, the industry openly boasted about its absolute immunity from any side effects while figures like Dr. Fauci promoted mandatory injections for billions of people. Under their mandates, you have no power to say no, and you have no right to sue if the product injures you [1]. That asymmetry is the defining feature of the COVID era. The Netherlands hearing is the first time that asymmetry is being challenged in a courtroom where the defendants cannot simply hide behind a federal declaration.

The Case That Survived Every Attempt to Kill It

The structure of this case matters because it reveals how the global system protects its own. The suit was originally launched in 2023. It names seven injured plaintiffs and seventeen defendants. Alongside Gates, Bourla, and Roux are Dutch government officials who signed off on the injection campaign. The Netherlands is uniquely able to host this case because private individuals can be sued personally. In the United States, the corporate veil shields executives. You can sue Pfizer, but you cannot sue Albert Bourla for what Pfizer did under his direction. In the Netherlands, that distinction collapses. Gates tried and failed to argue that the Leeuwarden court lacked jurisdiction. He lost. The first hearing on the merits begins Thursday at 12:30 pm local time before a three-judge panel, and the world will be watching.

Sasha Latypova put the stakes in stark terms when we spoke. She said, ‘the reason we actually even have to travel so far to try to seek some justice for COVID injuries is because of uniqueness of this jurisdiction, where this type of case is even possible.’ That sentence should be engraved on the wall of every health agency in the Western world. It tells you that the United States, which claims to be a beacon of liberty and due process, has become a jurisdiction where the most catastrophic medical intervention in human history cannot even be heard. Sasha has backed her participation with a 107-page written testimony supported by a terabyte of source documents. She is not showing up with talking points. She is showing up with the receipts.

The treatment of expert witness Frances Boyle (who will be dearly missed) is a warning about what happens when you challenge this system. I won’t pretend the details are pleasant. They are not. The message is clear: if you step forward to testify against the architects of the injection campaign, you will be isolated, smeared, and possibly eliminated. That is how these operations work. They don’t just defend themselves in court. They make sure the next expert thinks twice before agreeing to appear. The fact that this case is proceeding anyway is a testament to the courage of everyone involved.

The PREP Act: A Government License to Kill

Shannon Joy did not mince words when we discussed the legal architecture. She said, ‘essentially, through these legalities, legislation, and declarations, and executive actions, the United States government has a license to kill.’ That is the most honest description of the PREP Act I have ever heard. The mechanism is straightforward. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, combined with the 2020 public health emergency declaration, immunizes every ‘covered person’ from suit. Covered persons include manufacturers, distributors, program planners, qualified persons, and their officials, agents, and employees. In practice, that means no American court can hear these claims. The door is not just closed. It is welded shut and guarded by federal statute.

Sasha Latypova calls it ‘the Fauci theater’ and argues that the operation was a National Security Council-led military campaign, not a public health response. She pointed out that Fauci ‘wasn’t the agency in charge.’ I think she is right. The COVID response did not look like medicine. It looked like a countermeasures military deployment. Operation Warp Speed, the emergency use authorizations, the liability shields, the censorship apparatus, the coordination between social media platforms and federal agencies. None of that is public health. Public health is clean water, nutrition, and sanitation. What we got was a military logistics operation dressed in a lab coat, with Fauci as the face and the PREP Act as the legal force field.

RFK Jr. could reverse the emergency declaration with a stroke of a pen and restore liability. He has not. Senator Rand Paul introduced legislation in February 2026 to eliminate the long-standing federal liability protections shielding vaccine manufacturers from most civil lawsuits in the United States. The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Mike Lee, seeks to amend the Public Health Service Act [2]. I support that effort. But until it passes, the corporate protection layer remains firmly in place. In America, Gates is personally untouchable. Pfizer is untouchable. Bourla is untouchable. The Netherlands lacks that shield. That is why this trial matters.

Groundhog Day Politics and the Manufactured Savior

Shannon Joy has covered Obama, Trump, Biden, and Trump. Her summary is brutal and accurate: ‘it’s essentially Groundhog Day political hell. It’s the same story over and over.’ She argues that a bipartisan apparatus, spanning media, political parties, and advocacy organizations, has protected the growth of government for the better part of 70 years. I’ve watched this machine up close. It doesn’t matter which team wins. The bureaucracy expands. The surveillance deepens. The wars continue. The injections keep flowing. The only thing that changes is the branding.

She also offered a psychological observation that I cannot get out of my head. After 9/11 and after the COVID lockdowns, people were traumatized. Trauma creates imprinting. People look for a savior. And as Shannon put it, ‘they’re always ready to provide us with those heroes.’ That is the game. They manufacture the crisis, they traumatize the population, and then they roll out the man on the white horse. Trump was that figure for many people. RFK Jr. was that figure for others. I’ve seen the pattern repeat so many times that I no longer trust any of them.

The betrayal of the MAHA and MAGA faithful has been one rug pull after another. They were promised accountability for Fauci. They were promised prosecution of Gates. They were promised an end to the emergency powers. Instead, they got more of the same pro-pharma quackery and fraud, just with different press releases. I want to believe that things will change. But I have learned to watch actions, not words. The arrests have not happened. The liability shield remains. The emergency declaration remains. The human extermination plan continues.

Local Sovereignty Is the Only Defense That Works

Shannon Joy’s practical advice cuts through the noise. She told me, ‘our first line of defense is local.’ I agree. Any global plan is worthless unless it is implemented at the municipal level. The World Health Organization can sign all the treaties it wants. The World Economic Forum can publish all the glossy reports it wants. But if a county sheriff refuses to enforce a lockdown, if a school board refuses to mandate an injection, if a city council refuses to adopt a digital ID system, the global plan collapses at the point of implementation. That is where the fight actually happens.

Shannon is not just talking. She stays active in New York mayoral and trustee races. She ran for lieutenant governor. She has boycotted federal elections as false choices. I respect that. Sasha has done similar work in Idaho on health freedom legislation. She praised Leslie Manookian’s efforts in surviving a biopharma lobbying challenge. These are not abstract debates. They are ground-level battles over whether local communities will retain the authority to make their own medical decisions or surrender that authority to distant bureaucracies. The answer to centralized control is not a better centralized controller. It is decentralization.

Three to five percent of a determined population becoming ungovernable is enough to defeat centralized control. This is a historical pattern. When enough people refuse to comply, the enforcement mechanism breaks down. The system depends on voluntary compliance, you see. It depends on people showing up to work, paying fines, registering their children, and submitting to injections. When that compliance evaporates, the system has no backup plan. The Netherlands trial is one front. Local sovereignty is another. They are part of the same war.

Stay With the Truth

The threads connect more tightly than most people realize. The economic demolition and the energy sabotage are not separate crises. They are coordinated. The attacks on refineries, the chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, the tariffs that function as taxes on American consumers, the deliberate destruction of domestic energy production. All of it serves the same agenda: Impoverish the population. Make them dependent. Make them compliant.

The depopulation-through-fertility-and-longevity logic is pure evil. The technocratic fusion of state and corporate power is the mechanism by which that evil is executed. The injection campaign, the digital ID push, the central bank digital currency experiments. These are not separate policies. They are a single system of control and mass death run by a globalist death cult.

Sasha Latypova said something to me that I will remember. She said, ‘the only plan I trust is God’s plan.’ That is not a retreat into superstition. It is a recognition that every human plan for total control eventually collapses under its own weight. Her advice is to keep political puppets accountable without ever investing in them. Watch them. Expose them. But do not worship them. Do not believe that one election will save you. Do not believe that one politician will ride in and dismantle the machine. The machine is bipartisan. The machine is global.

So here is my call to action. Support the Netherlands trial. Follow TheShannonJoy.com and Sasha’s Due Diligence and Art Substack. Withdraw your consent from every institution that has betrayed you. Refuse to comply with the next injection mandate. Refuse the digital ID. Refuse the CBDC. Grow your own food. Filter your own water. Store your own wealth in gold, silver, or decentralized private cryptocurrency. Build local networks of like-minded people who will stand with you when the enforcement comes. And above all, stay with the truth.

The truth is the only thing they cannot confiscate. It is the only thing they cannot inject out of you. It is the only thing they cannot legislate away. The Netherlands trial is a beginning. It is not the end. But it is proof that the license to kill is not absolute. It can be challenged. It can be pierced. And one day, it will be revoked.

References

-Big Pharma achieves total legal immunity for coronavirus vaccines; even as vaccine injections will be FORCED ont - NaturalNews.com, August 02, 2020. by NaturalNews.com Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers - NaturalNews.com, February 18, 2026. by NaturalNews.com

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