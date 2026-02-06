The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James-Steven Farnsworth's avatar
James-Steven Farnsworth
24m

HealthRanger 2.6.26 Thank you so much Mike for your tremendously powerful, illuminating insight, and understanding that you were giving with full documentation for Truth and with the sense of emergency. All awaken and now everyone come to awareness!

Thank you so much Brother Mike. Please keep up the great work as we are rooting you on, and we are joining you with a sense of respect, for Humanity, and the Will of God. Thank you! God bless you!

https://open.substack.com/pub/healthranger/p/blueprint-for-genocide-the-trump?r=1xiw0x&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
Chef Salty Sandye's avatar
Chef Salty Sandye
18m

This article is fear-mongering fiction masquerading as journalism. Full stop.

What’s being sold here is not evidence—it’s a conspiracy narrative stitched together with loaded language, historical trauma, and zero verifiable proof. Words like “genocide,” “extermination,” “concentration camps,” and “disappearance” are weaponized to emotionally hijack readers, not inform them.

Let’s break this down.

1. There is NO evidence of “domestic concentration camps” or genocide

There is no documented policy, law, executive order, or verified government directive authorizing extermination, permanent internment of citizens, or “elimination” of any group in the United States.

• ICE detention centers already exist and have for decades—under Obama, Bush, Trump, and Biden.

• Detention ≠ extermination. Deportation ≠ genocide.

• Using Holocaust or Gaza comparisons without evidence is historically obscene and intellectually dishonest.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.

This article provides none.

2. The $55B contract claim is deliberately distorted

Government contracts like WEXMAC are multi-year, multi-purpose contingency frameworks, not secret death-camp budgets.

They cover:

• disaster response

• emergency housing

• medical surge capacity

• construction logistics

A contract ceiling is not a spending order. This article knowingly conflates potential capacity with active intent. That’s textbook gaslighting.

3. “Ghost networks,” “self-contained cities,” and incinerators are scare tactics

Medical waste incinerators exist in:

• hospitals

• prisons

• disaster response zones

• military bases

Using them as “proof” of extermination is fear porn, not analysis.

If the claim were real, there would be:

• whistleblowers

• leaked directives

• congressional investigations

• court filings

None exist. Not one.

4. The article flat-out lies about constitutional collapse

ICE cannot:

• detain U.S. citizens indefinitely without charges

• suspend the Fourth Amendment

• operate “execution squads”

Any unlawful killing by law enforcement—ICE included—is investigated at the state and federal level. Calling tragic or disputed incidents “tests for mass murder tolerance” is reckless propaganda, not fact.

5. The “expanding target list” claim is conspiracy bait

There is no policy targeting:

• gun owners

• political dissenters

• conservatives

• “domestic extremists” via camps

That narrative is designed to induce panic and paranoia, not vigilance.

6. CBDCs, gun databases, Israel, Epstein—this is narrative stacking

This article commits a classic manipulation tactic:

👉 throw everything scary into one stew so the reader feels overwhelmed and helpless.

CBDCs ≠ concentration camps

Gun records ≠ mass internment

Immigration enforcement ≠ genocide

Connecting unrelated issues doesn’t make a case—it exposes an agenda.

7. The real agenda is obvious

This isn’t journalism. It’s commercialized panic designed to:

• push gold & silver

• drive traffic to proprietary platforms

• radicalize readers into fear-based dependency

That’s not resistance. That’s exploitation.

8. Immigration reality—without hysteria

Here’s the adult position:

• Illegal immigration should be enforced and stopped.

• Criminal non-citizens should be deported.

• Those who work, pay taxes, and follow the law should pursue legal citizenship.

• No one should be rewarded for system abuse.

That position does not require fantasies about genocide or police states.

Bottom line

This article is fear-mongering, evidence-free, and deliberately manipulative.

It cheapens real historical atrocities and insults the intelligence of readers by substituting paranoia for proof.

If someone claims genocide, death camps, or mass disappearance—

show the documents, the laws, the orders, or the bodies.

Until then, it’s bullshit.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture