Bob Moriarty Interview: Why This War Could Collapse the Global System (Part 1)

In today’s interview, Mike Adams speaks with Bob Moriarty, a military veteran and geopolitical analyst, about escalating tensions in the Middle East and their global repercussions. Moriarty highlights the destruction of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, which could take years to repair, disrupting energy supplies to Europe and Asia. He argues that recent attacks on Iran were unprovoked and part of a long-standing strategy by Israel and the U.S., referencing past military plans targeting Middle Eastern nations. Moriarty asserts that Iran, despite losing key leaders, remains resilient due to decentralized governance and warns of retaliatory strikes against U.S. and Israeli interests. He also critiques U.S. leadership, accusing former President Trump of reckless decision-making and lacking a coherent strategy.

The discussion shifts to broader geopolitical instability, with Moriarty predicting a collapse of the Western financial system due to unsustainable debt and corruption. He references Ray Dalio’s analysis of empire collapse, noting the breakdown of international order as nations reject U.S. hegemony. Countries like Spain and Sweden have refused to support U.S. military actions, signaling dwindling global influence. Moriarty foresees severe economic consequences, including food shortages, inflation, and transportation disruptions, emphasizing that the current crisis surpasses the 1970s oil embargo in scale. The interview concludes with a preview of part two, focusing on financial and societal impacts.

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