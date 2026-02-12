Bondi’s Face Plant, America’s Last Days and Why AI Isn’t the Real Threat After All

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discusses what he describes as the accelerating collapse of the United States, attributing it to corruption, government malfeasance, and societal decay. He highlights recent congressional hearings involving figures like Pam Bondi, who faced criticism for allegedly protecting powerful individuals implicated in child trafficking and abuse, as revealed in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Adams expresses frustration over what he sees as a systemic failure to hold elites accountable, emphasizing that both political parties—particularly the GOP under Trump—have enabled this corruption rather than combating it. He argues that America has been overtaken by a criminal cabal, including globalist elites, and warns that the nation is on the brink of irreversible decline, marked by economic instability, censorship, and the erosion of constitutional rights.

Adams also addresses broader existential threats, including artificial intelligence, geopolitical conflicts, and depopulation agendas. He asserts that AI, while powerful, is not the primary danger—rather, human corruption and incompetence pose the greatest risks. He predicts societal breakdown, economic collapse, and potential global conflict, urging listeners to prioritize self-reliance, decentralization, and preparedness. Adams advocates for off-grid living, clean food, and independent research as survival strategies, while criticizing mainstream narratives as manipulative and false. Ultimately, he frames the current era as a pivotal moment requiring individual resilience against what he views as a collapsing, morally bankrupt system.

