Both POVERTY and ABUNDANCE Will Sharply Increase in the Arriving Dystopian Future

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discussed the accelerating development of artificial intelligence and its anticipated impact on society. He described a future where advanced AI models, capable of generating thousands of tokens per second, will create an era of “token abundance.” Adams argued that those who own their own AI hardware and infrastructure will be able to produce tokens at minimal cost, leading to financial abundance, while those who depend on cloud-based systems or lack access to expensive GPUs will face financial scarcity. He noted that GPU prices have skyrocketed, partly due to high demand from corporations and AI training companies, which he believes will make AI hardware unaffordable for many ordinary people.

Adams also warned that the rapid replacement of human cognition and project management by AI will lead to mass poverty, as the technology destroys far more jobs than it creates. He contrasted the situation with past technological shifts, stating that AI is the first technology to replace thinking itself. He encouraged his audience to own local GPU infrastructure to avoid censorship, surveillance, and price manipulation by cloud providers. Adams also advised staying informed about energy, fuel, and economic trends, and urged viewers to learn practical skills such as running local AI models, planting food, and making herbal tinctures. The episode concluded with a promotion of preparedness supplies and a reminder that knowledge and foresight can help individuals navigate the coming changes.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com