Neo Robot Deception: 1X Technologies’ $20,000 “Neo” humanoid robot is falsely marketed as autonomous—it’s remotely controlled by overseas workers, raising serious privacy concerns over surveillance in homes.

Rectal Oxygen Scandal: Japanese researchers propose “enteral ventilation via anus” (EVA), a degrading oxygen enema treatment tested on pigs and rodents, exploiting COVID-era fear for profit under “emergency medicine.”

False Autonomy & Compliance: Both cases reveal industries pushing fake independence—robots that spy and medical experiments that strip dignity—while bypassing transparency and informed consent.

Regulatory & Ethical Failures: Regulatory capture enables mRNA jabs without safety data and absurd “treatments” like EVA, prioritizing corporate profit over human rights and ethical science.

Solution: Reject Control, Embrace Autonomy: Fight back by demanding full disclosure, supporting natural health (ivermectin, zinc), decentralized tech, and rejecting Pharma-Tech’s dehumanizing agenda.

The $20,000 Spy Puppet: Neo Robot’s False Promises

In a world where corporate hype and medical experimentation collide, two disturbing trends expose the lengths to which industries will go—prioritizing profit and control over human dignity and true autonomy.

A new investigative report reveals that 1X Technologies’ “Neo” humanoid robot, marketed as a $20,000 autonomous household assistant, is nothing more than a remotely controlled puppet—operated by overseas workers who could spy on your home while performing mundane tasks. Journalists warn that promotional videos deceptively imply full AI independence, when in reality, Neo’s movements are dictated by humans in VR rigs, raising serious privacy violations—from scanning personal documents to recording intimate household moments.

Critics compare it to past tech frauds like Nikola’s fake EV truck and Theranos’ blood-testing scam, questioning whether consumers are buying innovation or just another surveillance tool for corporate exploitation.

The ‘Butt Breathing’ Nightmare: Tokyo’s Rectal Oxygen Experiments

Meanwhile, in a development that reads like dystopian satire, Japanese scientists at Tokyo Medical and Dental University have unveiled “enteral ventilation via anus” (EVA)—a COVID-2.0-era treatment where patients could receive oxygen enemas through a hyper-oxygenated liquid shared in vats with pigs and rodents. Trials involved animals submerged in the substance, their hindquarters exposed in what observers call “the most degrading medical experiment since Tuskegee.”

While researchers claim EVA could treat respiratory failure, critics argue it’s another pharma-driven scheme to profit from engineered crises, stripping patients of dignity under the guise of “emergency medicine.”

The Common Thread? A Push for Compliance Over Consent

Both stories highlight a dangerous pattern:

Tech and medical industries selling false autonomy —whether through robots that aren’t truly independent or treatments that reduce humans to lab subjects.

Regulatory capture allowing unethical experiments —from FDA-approved mRNA jabs with no long-term safety data to rectal oxygen trials that treat patients like livestock.

The erosion of informed consent, as corporations and researchers bypass transparency to rush products to market—whether it’s a $20K spy bot or a “butt-breathing” COVID alternative.

The Solution? Reclaiming Bodily Autonomy and True Innovation

As these industries double down on dehumanizing “solutions,” the answer lies in:

✅ Demanding full disclosure—no more hidden remote operators in robots, no more animal-shared “treatments” passed off as breakthroughs.

✅ Prioritizing natural health—strengthening lungs with ivermectin, zinc, quercetin, and clean air instead of submitting to oxygen enemas.

✅ Supporting decentralized tech—robots that actually work autonomously (if at all) and medical research that respects human dignity.

✅ Rejecting the pharma-tech complex—whether it’s Bill Gates’ vaccine agenda or Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse puppets, the goal is control, not care.

Final Warning: If We Don’t Push Back Now…

The future could look like this:

“Smart homes” run by remote-controlled spybots logging your every move.

“Smart hospitals” where COVID 2.0 patients are hooked up to shared pig enemas for “respiratory support.”

A world where your body and home are no longer yours—just another node in the globalist grid.

Will you comply? Or will you resist?

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com