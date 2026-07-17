Brian Cunningham Interview: The Medical Kidnapping of Patricia Louise Lock

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, host Mike Adams spoke with Brian Cunningham and advocates T and Peter Hogan about the alleged medical kidnapping of Cunningham’s mother, Patricia Louise Locke, in Texas. Brian and his advocates claim that state officials, including law enforcement and the court system, conspired to forcibly remove Locke from her home in December 2024 and place her in a dementia care facility, despite her being a competent cattle rancher with no cognitive deficits. The group argues that this is part of a larger pattern of fraudulent guardianships and conservatorships, where elderly individuals are declared incapacitated through false claims, then isolated and medicated while their assets are liquidated by corrupt attorneys, judges, and private guardians. They provided an independent medical evaluation concluding Locke is of sound mind, and they noted that she has been denied visitors, had her bank accounts closed, and is being kept in a locked facility against her will.

The conversation also explored the potential financial motives behind the case, with Brian stating that Locke owns multiple properties in Caldwell and Travis Counties valued at over $10 million, including land with pipeline, power line, and water easements. The advocates linked the case to a broader “ring” of government-sponsored elder abuse, involving the same attorneys and guardianship firms seen in other high-profile Texas cases, such as the Weston guardianship matter. They alleged that Locke’s assets are being targeted for infrastructure projects like data centers and water treatment plants, and that the system is designed to strip victims of their autonomy and property. The group called for public awareness, peaceful vigils, and federal legal intervention, urging viewers to amplify the story and contact officials for help, as they have been unable to find relief through the state courts.

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