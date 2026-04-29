Why I Built This: A Mission to Free Knowledge

I created BrightLearn.ai with a single, uncompromising goal: reduce the cost of learning to zero. Not just low -- zero. No paywalls, no subscriptions, no gatekeepers. And it’s working.

Today, BrightLearn has become the fastest-growing book publisher in America, surpassing Penguin Random House and reaching over 54,000 free books as of today. We are now expanding the free tier even further, adding audiobooks without DRM and launching a full Spanish-language library.

This isn’t a vanity project. It is a war against the gatekeepers of knowledge -- the publishing conglomerates, Big Tech platforms, and captured institutions that have locked information behind paywalls and censorship filters for decades. In my view, knowledge is a human right, not a commodity. That’s why I built this engine with my own local data center, over two years of development, and a massive indexed collection of books, science papers, and articles. We now host over 54,000 books, and every download is free.

I believe that the only way to empower a billion people with the truth about natural health, freedom, and self-reliance is to bypass the censors entirely. Mainstream media and Big Pharma don’t want you to know that cancer has natural cures or that vaccines carry serious risks. They profit from your ignorance. BrightLearn exists to shatter that monopoly. As I wrote in a recent blueprint, my strategic shift is to focus on building functional, empowering platforms rather than just commentary. This expansion is the direct result of that commitment.

Five Chapters, Zero Cost: The Free Tier Just Got Better

You can now generate a full five-chapter book completely free -- no tokens required, no credit card. The system automatically conducts deep research, creates cover art, formats the PDF, and hosts the book on our platform. Over 367,000 downloads have already proven that people hunger for real, uncensored knowledge. When Salim Ismail said, ‘You’ve reduced the cost of knowledge to zero,’ he captured exactly what we’ve achieved. Soon after its launch, in less than 45 days, nearly 6,000 authors used our engine to publish over 20,000 books. That’s more than the annual output of Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins combined. And every single one is free to download and share.

What’s more, we don’t use any digital rights management technology. You get to keep the PDF. You can store it locally, share it with friends, or print it. No one can revoke your access. This is digital freedom in practice. The free tier is our commitment to making sure that no person -- regardless of income -- is ever denied the ability to learn about health, nutrition, history, or survival skills. And with the addition of audiobooks and Spanish translations, that commitment is growing stronger by the day.

Audiobooks Without Strings: No DRM, No Fees, Just MP3s

I am proud to announce that BrightLearn is now producing hundreds of full-length audiobooks each month -- all free, all without DRM, all generated on my own local data center. You can download the MP3 files, transfer them to any device, and listen offline.

No subscriptions, no apps that track you, no expiration dates. In a world where Amazon Audible and other platforms lock audiobooks behind paywalls and proprietary formats, this is a radical act of liberation. As I stated recently, ‘We are giving away the library’ because centralized knowledge is a form of control.

One example is the book on chlorine dioxide, a controversial health topic that has been censored everywhere else. It lives here, freely downloadable, with proper citations and facts. By the end of this month, we expect to release at least 500 new audiobooks monthly. All are produced using the same rigorous research engine that powers our written books, and all are free. I want to reach people who learn best by listening -- truck drivers, factory workers, the visually impaired -- and give them the same access to truth that everyone else deserves.

Books en Español: Breaking the Language Barrier

Knowledge should not be limited by language. That is why I built a local translation pipeline using open-source AI models, and we now have over 100 Spanish-language books live at BrightLearn.ai -- with more being added every day. This matters because Spanish is spoken by over 500 million people worldwide, many of whom live in countries with limited access to uncensored health and freedom information.

In Mexico, Central America, and South America, the gatekeeping of medical and political truth is even more severe than in the U.S. By publishing books en español, we directly challenge the narrative being imposed by globalist elites and Big Pharma’s Spanish-language propaganda.

I have personally overseen the translation pipeline to ensure accuracy and cultural relevance. These books cover topics like natural medicine, herbal remedies, financial sovereignty, and anti-censorship strategies. And they are all free. No DRM, no restrictions. I am calling on Spanish-speaking communities worldwide to share these resources. The mission to reach a billion people cannot succeed if we leave out half a billion who speak Spanish. This is the beginning of a multilingual revolution that will soon include French, Chinese, and other languages.

This Is Where I Need Your Help

Mainstream media will not cover what we are doing. They have blacklisted natural health and freedom content for years, deplatforming me and countless others. The corporate press is in the pocket of Big Pharma and the censors. That is why I am asking you: share BrightLearn.ai with everyone you know. Tell them about the free books (at books.brightlearn.ai), the audiobooks, the Spanish library. Post it on social media, email it to your family, and talk about it in your community. If you speak Spanish, spread the word in your networks. The power of this platform grows with every download and every share.

This is not about me. It is about building a decentralized global library that cannot be shut down. When you share a BrightLearn book, you are helping to bypass censorship and bring the truth about natural health, self-reliance, and freedom to people who desperately need it. I cannot do this alone. I rely on the support of those who shop at our clean-food store and those who spread the word. Every share is a brick in the foundation of a freer world.

The Mission Continues

Decentralizing knowledge is the only way to bypass censorship and empower individuals. I am committed to adding more languages, more formats, and more free content. We will continue to expand the audiobook library, translate books into French and Chinese, and improve the AI engine that makes it all possible. All of it will remain free and open. No paywalls, no censorship, no gatekeepers.

Thank you for supporting this vision. Now go to BrightLearn.ai, download a book, listen to an audiobook, or share a Spanish title. Together, we can put the power of knowledge back into the hands of the people -- a billion people, one book at a time.

References

How AI is Driving the Cost of Knowledge to Zero: The BrightLearn.AI Revolution. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 3, 2026. Health Ranger’s 2026 Blueprint: AI, Science & Decentralization to Empower a Billion People. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 6, 2026. We’re Giving Away the Library: Why I Believe Free, Decentralized Audiobooks Are an Act of Liberation. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 18, 2026. BrightLearn AI is Now the Fastest Growing Book Publisher in America, Surpassing Penguin Random House and Reaching 20,000 Books Milestone. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 14, 2026. 2026-03-17-BLearnNews-Brightlearn audiobooks announced_otter_ai-RESTATED. BrightVideos.com. Mike Adams.

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