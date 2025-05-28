The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a sharp shift in its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, no longer advocating the shots for healthy children or pregnant women—but continuing to push them for those classified as "sick" or "high-risk." The policy, revealed by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has ignited fierce backlash from critics who argue it mirrors historical eugenics programs by singling out vulnerable groups for medical interventions with documented risks.

A Policy Rooted in Depopulation Fears?

The updated guidance—framed by Kennedy as "common sense and good science"—claims to prioritize public health. However, skeptics note the disturbing parallel to darker chapters in history, such as Third Reich-era euthanasia campaigns that targeted the infirm. While officials insist the move is data-driven, opponents see it as a thinly veiled depopulation tactic, given the well-documented dangers of mRNA vaccines, including elevated risks of myocarditis, immune dysfunction, and sudden death.

"The CDC is now openly admitting its goal: inject the weakest among us with bioweapons disguised as medicine," said Mike Adams, founder of Natural News. "Healthy kids get a pass, but if your child has a pre-existing condition or a pregnant woman is deemed ‘high-risk,’ the system marks them for injection. This is extermination through medicine."

Scientific Contradictions

Critics highlight the policy’s flawed logic. If vaccines were truly safe and effective, why exclude healthier individuals who might tolerate them better? Instead, the CDC’s approach suggests vaccines are risk-laden—and deliberately aimed at those least likely to survive complications.

"Pregnancy itself is now labeled ‘high-risk,’" Adams noted. "So they’re pushing shots on the very people whose immune systems are already compromised. This isn’t health care—it’s a purge."

RFK Jr.’s Dilemma

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, faces accusations of capitulating to the pharmaceutical industry. While he likely opposes the shots personally, insiders argue his hands are tied by the bureaucratic "swamp" of HHS, where agencies like the CDC and FDA remain entrenched in pro-vaccine orthodoxy.

"Kennedy may want to end this madness, but the machine he’s inherited thrives on sickness," said a medical freedom advocate. "The CDC’s budget depends on perpetual fear. They won’t surrender their cash cow without a fight."

A Call for Decentralized Health Freedom

Amid the uproar, activists urge Americans to reject reliance on federal health agencies. "Make yourself healthy again," Adams urged. "Eat clean, detox, avoidprocessed foods and toxins. The government won’t save you—it’s designed to profit from your decline."

With trust in institutions at an all-time low, the CDC’s latest move may accelerate a grassroots health revolution. But for parents of vaccine-injured children and pregnant women pressured into mRNA shots, the battle for accountability is just beginning.

The Bottom Line: The CDC’s new policy isn’t just controversial—it’s a potential death sentence for the vulnerable. And history won’t forget it.

