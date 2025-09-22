The Impossible Bullet Theory

In the wake of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the Trump administration and media allies have pushed a narrative so scientifically implausible it reeks of deception. According to official reports, Kirk was fatally struck by a .30-06 hunting rifle round—a bullet capable of taking down elk, moose, and even grizzly bears—yet miraculously, the projectile allegedly lodged in his neck without exiting.

Adams dismantles this claim with brutal precision:

Physics Defied: A .30-06 round delivers 3,000 foot-pounds of energy—enough to lift a 3,000-pound object one foot in the air. Human tissue, bone, and cartilage cannot absorb this force without catastrophic rupture.

Ballistics Reality: Such rounds puncture Level IV body armor—thick ceramic or steel plates—yet we’re told Kirk’s "healthy bone density" stopped it cold. "This isn’t anatomy; it’s propaganda," Adams scoffs.

No Exit Wound, No Bullet: Despite claims the bullet was "found beneath the skin," no verifiable evidence—photos, forensics, or recovered projectile—has been presented. The absence of an exit wound contradicts all ballistic precedent for high-velocity rounds.

The Patsy & the Cover-Up

The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, fits a familiar pattern:

Zero Forensic Links: No DNA on the rifle, no serial number on the weapon, no footage of him carrying it, and no spent cartridge evidence.

Crime Scene Erased: Authorities hastily dismantled the scene, destroyed cameras, and even replaced pavement—mirroring the 9/11 WTC rubble removal.

Fabricated Note: The "manifesto" attributed to Robinson reads like FBI boilerplate, with phrasing more consistent with a boomer fed than a Gen-Z shooter.

Exploiting a Martyr

Kirk’s death is being weaponized for geopolitical and domestic control:

Pentagon Recruitment: Kirk’s image is now used for military enlistment drives—despite his anti-war stance on Iran.

Medal of Freedom: Posthumously awarded, transforming Kirk into a sacrificial figure to galvanize nationalist fervor.

Martial Law Pretext: Trump allies like Pam Bondi are leveraging the assassination to push draconian "anti-terror" laws targeting dissenters, with rhetoric painting anti-war protesters as "enemies of the state."

The Iran Endgame

Adams warns this mirrors historical false flags (Reichstag fire, Gulf of Tonkin) to justify war:

Middle East Arms Buildup: Classified documents reveal a Middle Eastern nation (not Israel) stockpiling billions in munitions monthly—C4, RPGs, anti-tank weapons—indicating imminent large-scale conflict.

Bagram Air Base Gambit: Trump’s demand to reoccupy Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base positions the U.S. for strikes on Iran—and potentially China.

Nuclear Trigger: If Iran retaliates for U.S./Israeli strikes, the IAEA’s snapback clause releases Tehran to deploy nukes—escalating to WWIII.

MK Ultra Meets Grassy Knoll

Adams suggests darker layers:

Mind Control Patsy: Robinson’s erratic profile fits CIA/MK Ultra patsy programming, with possible handlers staging the hit while he believed it was a "training exercise."

Camera Rigging: Suspicion falls on the unexamined press cameras behind Kirk, which could have concealed a close-range, low-velocity weapon to mimic a sniper shot.

The Reichstag Playbook

As with JFK and 9/11, the rush to bury evidence points to deep-state orchestration. "Charlie Kirk’s death isn’t a tragedy—it’s a scripted trigger," Adams concludes. "The question isn’t who fired the shot, but who wrote the script?"

With the Epstein files suppressed, elections in peril, and the DOJ weaponized, the Kirk assassination may be the first domino in a plan to lock down America—unless the truth emerges before the next "emergency" drops.

