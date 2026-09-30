Charlie Robinson Interview: The Global Depopulation Agenda, Transhumanism and The Octopus of Population Control

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Charlie Robinson, author of The Octopus of Population Control, discussed the existence of a coordinated depopulation agenda driven by two distinct factions. Robinson identified the first group as white Anglo-Saxon Protestants, including figures associated with the Rockefellers, the World Economic Forum, and the CIA, whom he described as “managers of the human herd” who implement eugenics campaigns to maintain control over populations in target countries. The second group, which he termed “Sabbatean Frankists,” he characterized as destroyers of society who pursue chaos, debt slavery, and conflict for their own ideological and supernatural purposes, citing examples such as the Greater Israel Project and child trafficking networks. Robinson argued that although these groups often have different motives, they collaborate on major events like 9/11 and current global conflicts to achieve their shared goal of reducing the world’s population.

Robinson also addressed the role of technology in the depopulation agenda, warning that transhumanism is a rebranding of eugenics intended to blur the line between human and machine and to erode human rights. He questioned official population figures, noting that demographic data from countries like China and India are likely fraudulent, and he predicted a global famine by 2027 driven by energy shortages and supply chain disruptions. Robinson criticized the promotion of universal basic income as a precursor to global communism and argued that automation and AI are being used to replace human labor, making populations more dependent on the state. He encouraged viewers to take control of their own health, build self-reliance through food production and preparedness, and share information with others to help them avoid the traps of the system, concluding that being informed is key to becoming “harder to kill.”

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