Charlie Robinson with Tim James, Marjory Wildcraft & Patrick Henningsen: Food, War and the Push for Self-Reliance

The 12th annual Anarchapulco conference, held in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, brought together freedom-minded individuals, health-conscious advocates, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts focused on decentralized living and self-reliance. Speakers like David Icke and Patrick Henningsen provided insights on geopolitical issues, while attendees engaged in workshops on homesteading, financial independence, and parallel systems outside traditional governance. The event emphasized actionable solutions—such as off-grid living, alternative citizenship strategies, and organic food production—rather than passive resistance. Attendees were described as proactive and optimistic, seeking to build resilient communities amid global instability.

Notable discussions included critiques of centralized systems, from toxic agricultural practices to government overreach. Tim James of Chemical Free Body shared his personal health transformation and advocated for detoxification and natural nutrition. Marjorie Wildcraft highlighted the urgency of food sovereignty, warning of engineered famines and urging people to grow their own food. Geopolitical analyst Patrick Henningsen provided updates on Iran’s military readiness and China’s technological advancements, underscoring the risks of escalating conflicts. The overarching theme was empowerment through decentralization, with calls to adopt practical skills and networks before crises intensify.

