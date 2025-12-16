Fraudulent FDA Approval: CHD alleges Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines were unlawfully transitioned from Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to full approval without proper long-term safety data, violating federal law and misleading the public.

Regulatory Corruption: The FDA fast-tracked approvals under emergency protocols, bypassing rigorous trials, while maintaining close ties to Big Pharma—prioritizing profits over safety, similar to past scandals like Rezulin.

Bioweapon Allegations: Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon claims mRNA vaccines were engineered to cause organ damage, infertility, and death, citing spike protein toxicity, myocarditis surges, and fertility collapses as evidence.

Legal & Public Reckoning: CHD’s petition could revoke vaccine licenses, stripping manufacturers of legal immunity and paving the way for mass lawsuits. RFK Jr. and others push for accountability amid rising injury reports.

Global Fallout: The case unfolds amid global unrest over vaccine harms, censorship, and institutional distrust—raising questions about whether the FDA will admit its role in a historic medical fraud.

In a bold legal challenge, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) has petitioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke the licenses of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, alleging fraudulent approval processes and widespread harm to public health. The petition argues that the vaccines—linked to millions of injuries and deaths—were unlawfully transitioned from Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to full approval without adequate long-term safety data, rendering them “misbranded” under federal law.

Fraudulent Approval and Regulatory Capture

CHD’s filing asserts that the FDA fast-tracked the vaccines under emergency standards, bypassing rigorous clinical trials required for full licensure. “These vaccines were manufactured under EUA protocols but were deceitfully marketed as fully approved,” the petition states. “They fail to meet statutory safety and efficacy benchmarks, yet remain in interstate commerce—a violation of federal law.”

The move underscores mounting scrutiny of the FDA’s cozy relationship with pharmaceutical giants. Critics allege the agency prioritized industry profits over public health, echoing past scandals like the diabetes drug Rezulin, which remained on the market for years despite causing fatal liver damage.

A Weaponized “Bioweapon”?

The petition coincides with explosive claims from former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon, who alleges the mRNA vaccines were engineered as biological weapons. In a recent interview, Yeadon detailed how the shots instruct human cells to produce spike proteins—foreign toxins that trigger autoimmune attacks on vital organs.

“The vaccines were designed to cause injury, infertility, and death,” Yeadon stated, accusing global elites of a depopulation agenda. “Lipid nanoparticles deliberately target reproductive organs. This isn’t medicine—it’s genocide.”

Independent data appears to support these claims. Reports from CHD and other researchers cite:

Surge in myocarditis: Autopsies reveal spike protein-induced heart damage in young athletes.

Fertility collapse: Miscarriages and plummeting sperm counts linked to mRNA mechanisms.

Excess deaths: Government mortality databases show unprecedented spikes post-vaccination.

Legal Reckoning Ahead

CHD’s petition could force the FDA to confront its role in the pandemic debacle. If successful, the move would strip legal immunity from manufacturers, opening floodgates for lawsuits from injured families.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CHD’s chairman, has gained traction in demanding accountability. Rumors suggest the FDA may soon issue a “black box” warning—the agency’s most severe—on COVID vaccines, a precursor to potential withdrawal.

Global Implications

The petition arrives amid global unrest over vaccine injuries. Australia’s recent mass shooting—allegedly a staged event to justify gun confiscation and censorship—has drawn parallels to pandemic-era fearmongering. Meanwhile, Hollywood director Rob Reiner’s tragic death underscores growing public distrust of institutions that silenced dissent.

As CHD’s case unfolds, millions await answers: Will the FDA finally admit its complicity in history’s largest medical fraud? Or will the architects of this crisis evade justice?

The truth, it seems, is no longer waiting for permission.

