China Launches BRICS AI Cooperative; Chinese AI Giants Unleash Open Source Frontier Models; Trump's War Threatens 400 Million with FAMINE in 2027

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, host Mike Adams discusses a range of topics including updates on artificial intelligence, practical solar installation tips, and a detailed analysis of the global famine risk stemming from the ongoing conflict with Iran. Adams introduces the new Chinese AI model Kimi K3, which he reports has matched or exceeded the performance of top U.S. frontier models like Anthropic’s Fable 5 and Google’s Opus at a fraction of the cost, leading to a surge in popularity that temporarily halted new signups. He also shares personal recommendations for DIY solar projects, endorsing Klein Tools wire strippers and offering a homemade xanthan gum lubricant for pulling wires through conduit, while providing a positive review of the Pekron solar power station for off-grid energy needs.

The bulk of the broadcast is devoted to a special report on the long-term consequences of the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Adams argues that since the conflict began, the lack of natural gas exports from the Persian Gulf has disrupted the production of nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are essential for feeding roughly half the world’s population. His research concludes that about 10% of global nitrogen fertilizer production originates from the region, translating to a potential food deficit for 400 million people by 2027. He warns that as existing food stocks deplete, the world faces a severe famine that could result in hundreds of thousands of deaths daily unless the strait reopens. Adams criticizes the Trump administration’s military strategy as ineffective and counterproductive, ultimately urging viewers to prepare for disruptions in food, fuel, and electricity while embracing decentralized living and open-source AI tools as a path to resilience.

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