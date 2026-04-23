China Recalibrating Sea Route Security in Light of Shocking U.S. Navy Piracy

Mike Adams analyzes the shifting dynamics of global naval power, particularly in the context of U.S.-China tensions and the ongoing conflict with Iran. He references an interview with Eric Young, a Hong Kong-based businessman, who suggests China may begin escorting oil tankers to protect trade routes from potential U.S. interdiction. Adams argues that the U.S. Navy’s credibility has weakened, citing Iran’s ability to deter American ships with drones and missiles. He predicts a future where nations must defend their own shipping lanes, leading to a decentralized, “Mad Max”-like maritime environment where transport vessels may arm themselves with drones or other defenses. Adams criticizes U.S. foreign policy for escalating tensions and warns that reliance on outdated military strategies, like aircraft carriers, is obsolete in an era dominated by drone warfare and hypersonic missiles.

Adams further discusses the broader geopolitical implications, including the decline of U.S. dominance in global trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca. He highlights how countries like Indonesia are imposing tolls on shipping lanes, signaling a shift away from U.S.-enforced maritime security. He ties these developments to economic consequences, such as the devaluation of the U.S. dollar, as nations increasingly reject dollar-based trade. Adams concludes by advocating for peaceful trade over military aggression, urging the U.S. to recalibrate its approach to avoid further erosion of its global influence. He also promotes financial preparedness, endorsing gold and silver as hedges against economic instability.

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