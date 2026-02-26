China’s AI Power Play, Anthropic’s Desperation Exposed, and an Interview with Ty Bollinger

On today’s episode of Bright Video News, Mike Adams discusses two main topics: a forthcoming documentary addressing censorship efforts by governments and tech companies, and advancements in AI technology, particularly from China. The documentary, titled Censored Film, explores lawsuits filed against Big Tech and government agencies for coordinated censorship campaigns targeting dissenting voices on topics like COVID-19, vaccines, GMOs, and elections. The film highlights how intelligence agencies, NGOs, and social media platforms collaborated to suppress free speech, forcing independent voices to build alternative platforms.

The second segment focuses on AI developments, particularly China’s release of the Quen 3.5 model by Alibaba, which offers enterprise-level AI capabilities at consumer-grade hardware costs. The speaker emphasizes how freely accessible, high-performance AI models from China could disrupt U.S. tech dominance by replacing cognitive jobs in finance, healthcare, and other sectors. He predicts economic repercussions for U.S. companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, while China’s industrial economy remains resilient. The discussion also critiques Western accusations of intellectual property theft against Chinese AI firms, arguing that China’s advancements stem from superior engineering and education rather than theft. The video concludes by advocating for decentralized, open-source AI to empower individuals and resist centralized control.

