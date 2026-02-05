The Health Ranger's newsletter

sadie
8h

That's nice. But... no way is that battery going to outlast my combustion engine vehicle. We buy 10yr old cars that last us another 10 to 15 years and are still running when we unload them. Not going to happen with that battery.

You don't address the fact that those batteries contain critical minerals that are not very recyclable and are not replaceable, unlike oil where the wells do refill.

And being able to quickly recharge does no good in a catastrophe like the one you mentioned because no power is no power if I'm on the road or can't afford my own solar panels and home battery pack. And there again is more critical minerals being used.

@Alamo Dude below mentions one of the top reasons I won't get an electric car -- EMFs. We are electric beings and exposing myself to all that for hours is not healthy.

Alamo Dude
9h

Meanwhile back at Reality Ranch, after riding the short cut through ColdFusion Canyon by the SnakeOil River;

4 wheelbase EV’s magnetic EMF fields is roughly = to about 5 MRIs at once. Huh.

But, with robotics building EV 18 Wheeler Drone train roads, we can reinvent Rail Road and 18 wheeler combined transportation to make current highways much safer and traffic way more efficient.

And cleaner Fission fuels and Plasma Fusion electric power is close to commercialization.

Then onwards to reverse gravity wave transportation technology. Think noise canceling headphones signal technology applied to gravity waves.

