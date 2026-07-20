A New Era for AI: The World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization

Late last week, 29 nations signed the agreement to create the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), headquartered in Shanghai. Russia and China lead this alliance, joined by ten African countries, twelve Asian nations, and others including Brazil, Cuba, and Venezuela. No G7 economy signed on. [1] This is not just another diplomatic talking shop; it is a direct challenge to the U.S.-led strategy of AI domination through sanctions, secrecy, and weaponization.

WAICO’s stated purpose is to promote a “people-centered approach” to AI development. [2] That phrase alone should terrify the technocrats in Silicon Valley and Washington who have spent the last decade building AI systems designed to surveil, censor, and control human populations. The Chinese-led cooperative pledges to share semiconductors, algorithms, and training resources -- the exact opposite of the U.S. playbook of hoarding chips and locking out competitors. [1]

For the first time, developing nations will have a seat at the AI table, not as consumers of American-made surveillance tools, but as co-creators of open, democratic machine intelligence intended to uplift humanity rather than enslaving it.

The Philosophical Divide: Open Source Democratization vs. Secrecy and Weaponization

The U.S. approach to AI is built on a foundation of fear and control. American tech giants push autonomous killing systems, demand trade sanctions against rivals, and censor anyone who questions their narratives. [3] The same platforms that silence health freedom advocates are now being used to train AI models that will decide who gets a loan, who gets healthcare, and who gets flagged as a “threat.” This is techno-fascism dressed up in venture capital suits.

China, by contrast, is proliferating open-source models. Just this week, the startup Moonshot AI released Kimi K3, a model that tops the coding benchmarks at a fraction of the cost of American alternatives. [4] That was quickly followed by stunning new announcements from both Qwen (Alibaba) and DeepSeek, both China-based frontier AI leaders.

Instead of hoarding the technology, China announced it will provide 5,000 AI training packages to developing nations. [5] And while the U.S. bans exports of NVIDIA chips to China, WAICO members are pooling their semiconductor resources to build shared computing power. [6] The WAICO philosophy is about empowering billions; the American philosophy is about enriching a few and enslaving the rest. Which would you rather win the AI race to superintelligence?

Why I Believe China’s Model Is Morally Superior

I have personally experienced the censorship machine of the U.S. government and Big Tech. My content has been removed from YouTube, Google, Facebook, and Twitter simply for questioning vaccine safety and promoting natural health. [3] Meanwhile, Chinese open-source AI models like Qwen allow me to run uncensored local language models that answer questions about herbal medicine, detoxification, and nutrition without filtering or gatekeeping. The contrast could not be starker: American AI is designed to keep you ignorant; Chinese AI -- at least the open-source versions -- is designed to decentralize knowledge and machine cognition, leveling the global playing field for human access to compute.

Let me be direct: I would rather have AI developed by nations that still believe in a pro-human future than by corporations that have already committed genocide by design. The U.S. defense establishment has spent decades engineering bioweapons and mass surveillance systems. [7] As Peter Breggin documented in his book on SSRI antidepressants, the same pharmaceutical racketeers who profit from poisoning minds are now leveraging AI to automate censorship and social control. [8] I’ll take Chinese open-source models over American closed-source tyranny any day.

What You Can Do Right Now: Secure Your AI Freedom

This is not a spectator sport. The moment to act is now, before the U.S. government bans the import of open-source Chinese models. Download models like Qwen via LM Studio and run them locally on your own computer. No one can take away an AI that lives on your hard drive.

I have already deployed BrightAnswers.ai -- a free AI engine powered by open models and trained on natural health, liberty, and truth. You can use it right now, without censorship, to research any topic from cancer cures to gold stacking. There’s even a downloadable LLM on the site that you can run locally on modest hardware.

Store these models before the techno-fascists figure out how to block them. Use them to learn permaculture, water purification, herbal medicine, and any skill that frees you from the system. Decentralization is your only protection against the coming digital dictatorship. Take control of your digital future, or others will take control of you.

The Collapse of Evil AI Corporations Is a Good Thing

I genuinely hope the AI investment bubble bursts. I celebrate the possibility that Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic will see their unethical, greed-based business model fail. Their entire business model is built on surveillance, censorship, forced ignorance and the destruction of human autonomy. When the hype fades, capital will flow to pro-human projects -- like WAICO’s open cooperative -- rather than to weapons grade chatbots that treat people as valueless data points.

Every day I use AI for pro-human purposes: to research natural medicine, to expose government corruption, and to help people become self-sufficient. That is the only moral path forward for this technology. The survival of our species depends on rejecting the American techno-fascist model and embracing a cooperative, open, people-centered AI future. Choose wisely. And download open source Chinese models before the corrupt U.S. government bans them.

References

Russia and China seek to define global AI principles - RT. July 17, 2026. China and Russia launch 29-nation AI alliance to rival western control of technology - NaturalNews.com. July 17, 2026. Tech giants now MEMORY HOLING facts they want to erase from your consciousness - NaturalNews.com. November 21, 2019. Futures Tumble As Latest Chinese “DeepSeek Moment” Sparks Chip Meltdown - Zero Hedge. July 17, 2026. China to bring AI into every classroom - RT. June 30, 2026. Here We Go Again: Taiwan Raids Super Micro In AI Chip Probe - Zero Hedge. June 30, 2026. Ebola conspiracy theories abound: GMO bioweapon? DoD experiment gone wrong? - NaturalNews.com. November 25, 2015. Prozac Panacea or Pandor: the Rest of the Story on New Class of SSRI Antidepressants - Anne Blake Tracy and Peter Breggin.

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