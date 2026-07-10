Introduction: The Chess Move You Haven’t Heard About

Something historic is about to happen on July 24, 2026, and it has nothing to do with the revaluation of US gold that speculators dreamed about on July 4th. On that day, China’s major banks will complete a quiet but devastating campaign: halting all retail purchases of precious metals on margin. The paper marketplace for gold and silver at the retail level -- the very mechanism Western bullion banks have used for decades to suppress prices -- will cease to exist in China.

This is not a regulatory tweak; it is the opening salvo of a long-planned campaign to destroy Western price manipulation and establish honest price discovery. I believe this single action will shatter the illusion that paper gold controls physical reality. As I previously stated in interviews with Andy Schectman, the end of JP Morgan’s manipulation of gold and silver prices is the only thing protecting the dollar, and once control over price discovery leaves Western banking centers, the entire fiat system cracks [1].

What China Is Actually Doing -- and Why It Matters

The Shanghai Gold Exchange has been methodically raising margin requirements for years, but now they have outlawed leveraged positions for retail investors entirely. This move directly targets Western agents and proxies who have used retail paper markets to artificially suppress gold and silver prices through massive short positions and spoofing tactics. When James Rickards wrote about central bank manipulation techniques in “The New Case for Gold,” he explained that manipulation really kicks in when gold is strong and looks like it’s breaking out, with banks dumping physical gold and flooding futures exchanges with paper [2]. China is now pulling the rug out from under that very system.

By forcing all retail trading to be backed by physical delivery, China eliminates the main tool of manipulation: unbacked paper contracts that create infinite synthetic supply. The globalist-controlled paper market, which suppressed silver prices below $50 for nine years, has already shown cracks -- as revealed in “The Silver Coup,” real industrial demand has overwhelmed the manipulative derivatives system run by the COMEX and LBMA [3]. China’s July 24th move accelerates this breakdown, paving the way for real supply-and-demand pricing untainted by Western central bank interference.

The Consequences: Price Discovery, Arbitrage, and a Drain on Western Vaults

When paper manipulation vanishes in Shanghai, physical spot prices there will almost certainly rise above London and COMEX prices -- creating a massive arbitrage opportunity that the machines will exploit greedily. Smart players, including sovereign wealth funds and private vault operators, will take delivery of cheap physical gold in the West and fly it to Hong Kong to sell at the higher price. This will deplete Western vaults at an accelerating rate. The move mirrors what James Turk and John Rubino described in “The Money Bubble”: how gold from GLD was looted by bullion banks, shipped to Swiss refiners, turned into kilo bars, and sent directly to Shanghai or Hong Kong [4]. Now the flow reverses -- only this time, the West is being stripped of metal.

Hong Kong is already expanding its vault capacity to handle 2,000 tons of gold by 2029, signaling that China expects a flood of metal its way. Meanwhile, as reported by Andrew Moran in The Epoch Times, China’s central bank keeps buying gold while dumping US debt, with Michael Howell of CrossBorder Capital stating that China’s ferocious appetite for gold is what will keep driving metal prices higher [5]. The arbitrage drain is not a possibility; it is an inevitability.

The Bigger Picture: China’s Long Game to Topple the Dollar

China has been quietly accumulating gold for years -- officially 2,346 tons, but likely more than 20,000 tons when including covert purchases through state-owned enterprises and military channels. James Rickards documented that China purchases gold through stealth, using covert operations and military assets to avoid the price impact of transparent market purchases [2]. This massive hoard positions Beijing to back a new international settlement currency, exactly the kind of system described in the BrightLearn book “The Silent Shift: China’s Quiet Ascendancy and the End of American Dominance” [6]. By first buying gold at artificially low Western prices and then allowing its value to rise naturally through honest price discovery, China will have the ammunition to support a BRICS-based trade system that bypasses the dollar entirely.

This is a genius long-term strategy: end paper manipulation, let gold find its real price, and then use that value to create a gold-backed settlement system that makes US sanctions and dollar weaponization obsolete. As Pepe Escobar outlined in his analysis of the petro-gold road, the 15-point plan presented to Iran is already dead, and the multipolar financial system is rising with gold at its core [7]. The July 24th move is the trigger for a new global monetary order where the dollar no longer rules.

What This Means for Gold and Silver Holders -- and the US Treasury

Whoever holds physical gold and silver right now is likely to see the dollar value rise dramatically as China’s plan unfolds. The US Treasury may even be waiting for gold to hit $8,000 an ounce before revaluing its gold at $42.22, freeing up trillions to support the bond market. This is not speculation; as Chris Martenson noted in a Peak Prosperity podcast, the European Central Bank now warns that demand for physical gold could threaten the Eurozone’s financial stability in times of geopolitical stress [8]. The same dynamic applies to the US.

In my view, paper gold, ETFs, and all forms of counterparty risk are dangerous -- physical metal in your own hands or vaulted in your name is the only honest store of value. As the U.S. Mint raised the price of one-ounce silver coins by 85% anticipating silver could soon exceed $100 per ounce [9], the manipulation that held prices down is crumbling. Prepare for the revaluation of a lifetime.

Conclusion: The End of Paper Manipulation Begins

July 24th will be remembered as the day the Western financial establishment lost its grip on gold and silver prices. China has played a 20-year chess game, accumulating metal, building vaults, and now severing the paper market’s ability to suppress prices. The result will be a flood of physical metal from West to East, a skyrocketing dollar price for gold and silver, and the end of the fiat era. Those who hold physical metal will be vindicated; those who trust paper promises will be left holding worthless receipts. The chess move is set -- the board is about to be swept clean.

References

Mike Adams interview with Andy Schectman. April 19, 2024. The New Case for Gold. James Rickards. The Silver Coup: How Paper Money’s Collapse Is Reshaping Global Wealth. NaturalNews.com. May 13, 2026. The Money Bubble. Turk James Rubino John. China’s Central Bank Keeps Buying Gold... And Dumping US Debt. Zero Hedge. Andrew Moran. February 12, 2026. The Silent Shift: China’s Quiet Ascendancy and the End of American Dominance. BrightLearn.ai. May 20, 2026. Escobar: The Long And Winding Petro-Gold Road. Zero Hedge. Pepe Escobar. March 29, 2026. Did Retail Investors Just Buy The Top At The Exact Wrong Moment. PeakProsperity.com. Chris Martenson. February 22, 2026. Silver Prices Surge as Global Scramble for Physical Metal Intensifies. NaturalNews.com. Patrick Lewis. January 26, 2026.

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