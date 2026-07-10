China's Plan to CRUSH Gold and Silver Paper Price Manipulation + Jim Lee Warns on Toxic Jet Fuel Mass Pollution of Our Skies

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams analyzes a significant upcoming change in China’s precious metals market, set to take effect on July 24, 2026. Major Chinese banks, including the Agricultural Bank of China and ICBC, will halt all retail purchasing of gold and silver on margin, effectively ending the paper marketplace for these metals at the retail level. Adams argues this move will end the ability of Western operators to artificially suppress gold and silver prices through paper market manipulation in Asia. He suggests that without these paper markets, actual price discovery will occur, likely driving prices higher as physical delivery becomes the standard for retail transactions. Adams also notes that China has been expanding vault capacity in Hong Kong, positioning it as a physical settlement hub to attract international gold and silver, while the country has been accumulating gold for 20 consecutive months, with some experts estimating China’s actual holdings may be as high as 20,000 tons.

Adams further explains that this strategy aligns with China’s long-term goal of creating a gold-backed international settlement currency to bypass the U.S. dollar in global trade. He argues that by ending paper market manipulation in China, Western operators will lose their ability to artificially suppress gold and silver prices, leading to natural price discovery that will likely drive values higher. Adams suggests this could trigger a massive flow of physical gold and silver from Western vaults to China, potentially leading to defaults on COMEX and other Western exchanges. He also connects this to the possibility of a U.S. Treasury gold revaluation, noting that if gold prices rise significantly, the Treasury could revalue its gold holdings at market prices to free up funds for debt management. Adams concludes by emphasizing the importance of holding physical gold and silver as a hedge against these systemic risks, while warning that the stock market and AI infrastructure investments represent a dangerous bubble similar to the dot-com era.

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