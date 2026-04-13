Chris Helali Interview: Rigged Markets, AI Control & The End of Free Society (PART 2)

In part two of their interview, Chris Helali and Mike Adams discuss the erosion of free markets in the U.S., arguing that monopolization by corporations like Big Pharma, Big Tech, and agribusiness has created an oligarchic system rather than true capitalism. They highlight how government subsidies, corporate consolidation, and political collusion—such as Trump’s partnership with pharmaceutical companies—undermine competition and public health. Helali warns that automation and AI threaten to replace human labor, exacerbating unemployment and social instability, while also enabling mass surveillance and control by elites. Both emphasize the dangers of universal basic income (UBI) and digital currencies, which they believe could enslave populations through financial dependency and restricted access to resources.

The conversation shifts to broader societal risks, including AI-driven warfare, declining public health due to processed foods, and the weaponization of technology by governments and corporations. Helali urges listeners to build resilient communities, engage in open dialogue, and resist complacency to reclaim democratic freedoms. Adams advocates for decentralized, pro-human uses of technology, such as open-source AI tools for education, while criticizing mainstream AI applications for surveillance and manipulation. Both conclude that collective action and self-sufficiency are essential to counter the dystopian trajectory of centralized control, economic exploitation, and depopulation agendas. The interview underscores the need for vigilance, community solidarity, and grassroots mobilization to protect constitutional rights and human dignity.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com