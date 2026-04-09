Chris Helali Interview: Trump War Escalation, Global Collapse Risks and Anti-Imperial Strategy (PART 1)

In today’s interview, Mike Adams and guest Chris Helali, co-founder of DD Geopolitics and a journalist with military and diplomatic experience, addressed escalating global tensions and the potential consequences of U.S. foreign policy. Helali, an Iranian-American veteran and former U.S. Army officer, criticized the Trump administration’s aggressive stance toward Iran and Russia, warning that military escalation could trigger catastrophic supply chain disruptions, economic collapse, and mass migration. Both speakers emphasized that conflicts in the Middle East—particularly attacks on critical infrastructure like oil and gas facilities—would have global repercussions, including food shortages and inflation, destabilizing societies far beyond the region. Helali argued that American policymakers, influenced by corporate and military-industrial interests, are fueling unnecessary hostilities while ordinary citizens bear the costs.

Adams and Helali also examined the cultural and economic shifts in the U.S., linking the decline of domestic manufacturing and rising consumer debt to a loss of national self-sufficiency. Helali noted that outsourcing and planned obsolescence have eroded quality of life, leaving Americans vulnerable to systemic crises. Both condemned the demonization of foreign nations like Iran and Russia, asserting that such narratives serve elite agendas rather than public welfare. The conversation concluded with a call for diplomatic solutions over militarization, stressing that unchecked aggression risks a global depression or worse. Helali’s insights underscored the urgency of rethinking U.S. foreign policy to avert a humanitarian and economic disaster.

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