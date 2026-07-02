Chris Miller Interview: VP.NET, Post-Quantum VPN Security and Private Email

In today’s episode of Decentralized TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner interviewed Chris Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of vp.net, to discuss the company’s new privacy technology. Miller explained that vp.net was founded by Andrew Lee, who previously created Private Internet Access, and uses Intel SGX technology to run its VPN inside secure hardware enclaves. This design prevents even the company itself from accessing user data, as the CPU encrypts all activity and the code running on the server is publicly verifiable. Miller emphasized that the service is built on a “don’t trust, verify” model, contrasting it with other VPNs that rely on unverifiable promises of privacy. The discussion also covered a new feature called “Dissent,” which uses Cloudflare’s infrastructure to blend VPN traffic with normal web traffic, making it difficult to block without disrupting a significant portion of the internet.

The conversation also explored broader privacy concerns, including the risks of “harvest now, decrypt later” surveillance and the importance of post-quantum encryption. Miller introduced B Mail, an encrypted email service that uses Intel SGX technology to ensure that even the company cannot access user emails, addressing vulnerabilities in other encrypted email providers. The hosts discussed the value of verifiable privacy tools, contrasting them with services that rely on trust-based promises. The episode concluded with a discussion of decentralized living strategies, including the use of unincorporated nonprofit associations for asset protection, and a preview of a new sub-series called “Down the Rabbit Hole” for guests whose topics extend beyond the show’s core focus.

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