Christian Zionism Under Fire: Calls for Reevaluation Amid Gaza Genocide

In a provocative discussion on Decentralized TV, hosts Mike Adams and guest Daniel Kristos dissected the contradictions of Christian Zionism—a theological stance that has long shaped American political support for Israel. The debate centered on whether unconditional allegiance to Israel aligns with Christ’s teachings of peace, love, and universal humanity, particularly as Gaza faces accusations of genocide.

Theological Contradictions Exposed

Adams highlighted the glaring paradoxes within Christian Zionist circles: many self-proclaimed “pro-life” evangelicals vehemently oppose abortion yet endorse Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, including children.

"If you support children, you can’t support pedophiles and genocide," Adams argued, referencing the silence among Trump’s base regarding Epstein’s suppressed client list and Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Kristos took the critique further, tracing Christian Zionism’s roots to 19th-century Scofield Reference Bible theology, which frames modern Israel as a fulfillment of biblical prophecy. This ideology, he argued, has been weaponized to justify geopolitical aggression under the guise of divine mandate.

"The Old Testament’s vengeful Yahweh isn’t the same as Christ’s teachings," Kristos noted. "Jesus overturned temple sacrifices and preached forgiveness—not the slaughter of ‘strangers.’"

The Cult of Apocalypse Acceleration

A disturbing trend emerged in the dialogue: many Christian Zionists are apocalypse accelerationists, eagerly anticipating an “End Times” conflict centered in Israel. Adams pointed to the misreading of Revelation—where passages about comets are misinterpreted as Christ’s literal return on horseback—to fuel militaristic fervor.

"They want nuclear war because they think it’ll hasten the Rapture," Adams said. "But Christ taught decentralized spirituality, not state-sanctioned violence."

Kristos linked this mindset to historic Frankist Kabbalah, where eschatological chaos is seen as a path to messianic triumph. "Modern Zionism inherits this zealotry," he added, citing Talmudic influences that prioritize Jewish supremacy over universal dignity.

The Blood Covenant Fallacy

The conversation turned to Israel’s claim to biblical land rights via Abraham’s covenant. Kristos dismissed this, noting Palestinians are also descendants of Abraham. "Israelis are the most anti-Semitic group out there—they’re killing fellow Semites!" he quipped.

Adams condemned the selective morality of U.S. evangelicals who condemn Hamas but ignore Palestinian suffering. "Bombing hospitals isn’t ‘pro-life,’" he stressed, referencing attacks on Gaza’s Christian medical facilities.

A Call for Decentralized Spirituality

Both speakers urged a return to Christ’s core principles: peace and direct communion with God, free from politicized dogma.

"The Vatican centralized control; Jesus preached decentralized love," Adams said. Kristos echoed this, warning against religions of supremacy: "No group—Christian, Jewish, or Muslim—gets to claim divine right to oppress."

Conclusion: A Path Forward?

As younger generations reject Christian Zionism’s rigid doctrines, the hosts advocated for independent inquiry.

"Examine your beliefs," Adams urged. "True faith doesn’t require genocide."

Kristos left listeners with a stark reminder: "The only cult you can’t see is the one you’re in."

