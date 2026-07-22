Civilizational Reset Roundtable with Mike Adams, Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, the host discusses the escalating global energy crisis, focusing on the Houthi announcement to shut down the Bab el Mandeb Strait for Saudi Arabia. This action effectively cuts off approximately 6 million barrels per day of Saudi oil that had been moved via pipeline to the Red Sea, a volume equivalent to nearly one-third of what once passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The host argues this loss compounds an already dire situation, noting that U.S. strategic petroleum reserves may last only 43 days at current drawdown rates. The analysis suggests fuel rationing is imminent, with diesel prices potentially exceeding $10 per gallon, and warns that food prices will skyrocket as transportation costs rise. The host characterizes this as an engineered crisis, part of a deliberate plan to create global famine and energy shortages to force a civilizational reset.

The broadcast also features an interview with Michael Yon and Matt Bracken, who discuss the interconnected nature of current conflicts, which they describe as “World War E” (World War Energy). They posit that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are inseparable, with superpowers providing intelligence to all sides. The discussion highlights the fragility of modern civilization, warning that the loss of Persian Gulf energy and fertilizer exports could lead to catastrophic famine and societal collapse. Bracken and Yon emphasize that the “event has already happened” in terms of supply disruption, comparing it to a tsunami that has formed but not yet reached shore. They urge viewers to prepare by moving away from large cities, securing food and water supplies, and acquiring practical survival skills, as the collapse could be far more severe than a simple regression to a pre-industrial era, potentially involving widespread cannibalism and a warlord stage.

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