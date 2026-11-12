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Allyson Peshek's avatar
Allyson Peshek
7h

Do you realize that industrial hemp as a crop is highly extractive of the soil, much like cotton production?

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la verdad's avatar
la verdad
8h

Let’s hope Mr. Tucker can build some positive power in his new office! Is he aware of the sketchy screwworm issue? Here’s the first article regarding Texas and there is at least one other follow up about “sterile” fly releases preceding outbreaks.

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/usda-released-123-million-screwworm?r=2v8ex5&utm_medium=ios

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