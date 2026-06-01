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Craig W's avatar
Craig W
10h

Gas engines are a threat to the left because they give us freedom. You can travel much farther on a tank of gas and, for now, can anonymously pay with cash so no one would know where you bought gas or where you are going. Electric engines and digital currency are control measures…read the Bible…this is fostering in the beast system.

I mentioned on another blog that the Club of Rome wrote a booklet called the First Global Revolution in 1991. The leftist think tank, comprised of leftist leaders, ceos, and billionaires, mentioned their plans in the booklet…one world government, one world currency, no religion, reducing the world population, etc. They also mentioned that, to achieve their goals, they had to get the entire world on one side against a common enemy. They determined that the best common enemy to achieve this was global warming. This led to attempted North American Union, attempted Middle Eastern Union, and the European Union. They planned to eventually merge all of the unions under one world currency. The current BRICS push to leave the US Swift system is part of that attempted transformation. This would lead to total government control like the current China system. Either you are not too bright or you are a wolf in sheep’s clothing!

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Heather Collins's avatar
Heather Collins
7h

Are you joking? I can’t believe you said this. I thought you were going to say that we should grow hemp and turn it into fuel 🤣

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