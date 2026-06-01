Congress Wants to Cripple Your Gas Engine With More Ethanol

The U.S. House of Representatives just approved a bill that would permanently allow year-round sales of E15 gasoline -- fuel containing up to 15 percent ethanol [1]. This is not a minor adjustment. It represents a 50 percent increase in ethanol concentration from the current 10 percent standard. Congress claims this is about energy independence and environmental stewardship, but I know better. This is a direct attack on your car’s engine, your wallet, and your freedom to choose clean fuel. And the real reason behind this mandate has nothing to do with the environment -- it’s about covering up fuel shortages stemming from the escalating conflict with Iran [2][3].

If you drive a gasoline-powered vehicle, you need to understand what’s coming. I’ll work to explain the basics in this article.

The Hidden Damage Ethanol Does to Your Engine

Ethanol is not your engine’s friend. It is a corrosive alcohol that hardens gaskets, swells fuel lines, and destroys carburetors. I have seen it ruin lawnmowers, chainsaws, and boat engines. That’s why people pay a premium for ethanol-free gas precisely to avoid this destruction.

Now imagine that same corrosive agent jacked up by 50 percent and forced into every gallon of fuel you buy.

Under the Biden administration, the EPA mandated the highest-ever levels of corn ethanol to be dumped into the nation’s fuel supply, despite the fact that growing corn for ethanol is highly destructive to the environment due to chemical pesticides, excessive land use, and genetic engineering [4]. Meanwhile, automakers are furious because they know E15 will accelerate engine failures and void warranties. But Congress doesn’t care about your engine; it cares about the corn lobby and manipulating gas prices to create the impression of affordable fuel (while ruining your car’s engine in the process).

A 50% Increase in Engine Destruction – Why 15% Matters

Going from 10 percent ethanol to 15 percent is not a minor tweak -- it is a 50 percent jump in concentration. The damage compounds. More ethanol means more corrosion, more water absorption (ethanol attracts moisture), and more engine deposits over time.

The Renewable Fuel Standard already mandates alarming volumes of ethanol, tracked through complex Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) that oil companies must purchase to prove compliance [5]. These RIN credits create a hidden tax on fuel, driving up costs while enriching agribusiness giants. In my analysis of government agricultural policy, this is reckless policy that prioritizes the wealth of corn lobbyists and biotech firms like Monsanto (now Bayer) over the interests of consumers [6].

Every study on ethanol’s net energy balance shows it is a net loser -- it takes more energy to produce than it delivers, and it lowers fuel economy by 3 to 4 percent, meaning you pay more per mile. And the impact on the corn market is enormous: mandated ethanol causes artificially inflates corn prices, which in turn raises the cost of livestock feed, meat, and every processed food in the grocery store [7].

The Real Reason: Covering Up Fuel Shortages from the Strait of Hormuz

Here is the truth they won’t tell you. Congress knows that the war with Iran is going to restrict oil supplies from the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which about 20 percent of the world’s oil passes [2][3]. Meanwhile, oil prices have surged and tumbled on ceasefire optimism, but the underlying threat remains. The government is quietly panicking about a fuel crisis, so it is desperately diluting gasoline with corn ethanol to mask the shrinking supply.

But ethanol does not increase energy density -- it reduces fuel economy by forcing your engine to burn more gallons to go the same distance. This is not a solution; it’s a shell game. The global energy lockdowns we are seeing are reshaping priorities, and the measures governments take now will have lasting impacts [8]. Adding to the insanity, a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that corn ethanol is actually 24 percent more carbon-intensive than regular gasoline [9]. So this policy helps neither the “carbon-concerned” citizens nor energy security -- it only helps the cronies who profit from government mandates.

Your Options: EVs, Diesel, and the Coming Battery Revolution

So what can you do? I believe the smart move is to switch to electric vehicles now, before ethanol destroys your engine and gas becomes unaffordable. EVs cost about one-third as much to operate as gas vehicles (per mile), you can charge at home, and the technology is advancing rapidly.

The transition to electric propulsion is widely recognized as the best opportunity to create an environmentally benign transportation system [10]. And the battery revolution is just beginning: new sodium-ion batteries, like those developed by Chinese company Gotion, promise to last 60 years and cost a fraction of lithium-ion. Diesel is another option if you can store fuel safely, but diesel prices are soaring and the grid is under stress from global energy crises [11]. If you want to protect your wallet and your freedom, look into going electric now (and then combine it with a local off-grid solar system to collect your own “fuel” from the sun!).

Take Control Before It’s Too Late

Congress will not stop destroying your engine. They are bought and paid for by the corn lobby and the industrial farming complex. The only way to win is to opt out of their system.

I am already preparing: I’m monitoring emerging battery chemistry and building a pilot solar system to demonstrate in my studio, showing you the basics of off-grid home energy collection and storage. China is out-innovating us in battery technology and energy production, by the way, while the U.S. government wastes billions mandating an inferior, destructive fuel [12].

But you have the power to choose. Ditch the ethanol poison, ditch the gas engine, and take control of your energy future before things get even worse.

References

House Passes Bill to Permit Year-Round Sales of E15 Fuel - The Epoch Times. May 14, 2026. Trump Hunts for Iran Off Ramp While Tehran Shakes Its Fist - The New American. March 25, 2026. Stock Futures Surge, Oil Tumbles On Iran Ceasefire Optimism - ZeroHedge. March 25, 2026. Biden regime mandates more corn ethanol in gasoline to damage the engines of cars and trucks across America - NaturalNews.com. June 8, 2022. Why Ethanol Is Worse Than Oil as a Fuel Source - Mercola.com. September 13, 2016. Stop Subsidizing Monsantos Corn - Mercola.com. January 5, 2016. Impact of Renewable Fuels Standard Ethanol Mandates on the Corn Market - Journal of Agricultural Economics, 2010. 2026-03-31-BVN-GLOBAL ENERGY LOCKDOWNS - Bright Videos Network. New study finds corn-based ethanol fuel is actually WORSE FOR THE ENVIRONMENT than regular gasoline - NaturalNews.com. February 20, 2022. Automobiles and Global Warming: Alternative Fuels and Other Options for Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reduction - Environmental Impact Assessment Review, 1995. Bright Videos News - Interview with David DuByne - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 31, 2026. Taxpayers forced to spend hundreds of millions on more inefficient ethanol - NaturalNews.com. February 10, 2016. Biofuels - Dudley William, 1964. Zoom: the global race to fuel the car of the future - Carson Iain-2.

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