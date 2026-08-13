Conscious Universe Update plus Breakthrough Private Messaging Technology (interview)

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, host Mike Adams introduces a series of technological and experimental updates, including new microscopy equipment and upgrades to his local data center. Adams demonstrates xylitol crystal formation under a high-powered microscope, claiming that the crystals form shapes and structures influenced by morphic resonance—a concept he describes as a cosmic field of consciousness. He argues that xylitol crystals, which he says began freezing at room temperature only after the 1940s, can be used to answer questions posed by human intention, similar to how AI models generate responses. Adams also outlines plans to use AI vision models to analyze high-resolution scans of crystal formations, aiming to identify objects such as animals, faces, or symbols. He compares this process to prayer or meditation, asserting that it reflects a connection between all matter and a divine or universal intelligence.

The episode also features a detailed discussion of Forta Chat, a decentralized, peer-to-peer messaging platform developed by the creators of Bastyon, which powers Brighteon.io. The platform is described as free, anonymous, and end-to-end encrypted, with no decryption keys stored on servers. Adams interviews Daniel Satchkov, a key developer, who explains that Forta Chat supports text, audio, and video calls, and operates independently of phone numbers or email addresses. The service also includes features for overcoming network censorship, and users can follow the “Health Ranger” channel to receive emergency broadcasts. Adams promotes the use of de-Googled phones and anonymous eSIMs as part of a comprehensive privacy setup.

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