In a chilling and controversial broadcast, host Mike Adams of Brighteon Broadcast News presented a theory so explosive it could rewrite geopolitical playbooks: President Donald Trump may be deliberately escalating tensions with Russia to provoke a nuclear strike on major U.S. cities. The alleged goal? Freeing up energy for AI data centers, eliminating national debt, and securing U.S. dominance in the existential race for artificial superintelligence—regardless of the human cost.

The Nuclear Calculus: Sacrificing Cities for AI & Debt Erasure\

Adams argues that America’s crippling energy shortages—exacerbated by the booming demand for AI infrastructure—could be "solved" by wiping out urban populations through nuclear strikes. Data centers, he notes, are largely located in suburban or rural areas, sparing them from downtown annihilation. The grim math:

Energy Redistribution: Eliminating 200 million Americans would free up ~1,500 terawatt-hours annually—enough to power AI systems outpacing China.

Debt Annihilation: Social Security, Medicare, and pension obligations vanish alongside the victims.

Political Windfall: Urban centers, predominantly Democrat-leaning, would bear the brunt, weakening political opposition.

"This is a very evil but very clever way to achieve [government solvency]," Adams asserted, citing historical precedents like 9/11 and Operation Warp Speed as evidence of state-sanctioned sacrifice.

Trump’s Shifting Deadlines: A Provocation Strategy?

Adams spotlighted Trump’s abrupt shift from a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to negotiate a Ukraine ceasefire to a sudden 10–12 day deadline. Russian officials, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, interpreted this as deliberate escalation, tweeting: "Each new ultimatum is a step towards war." Adams posits this volatility is designed to push Russia into a nuclear response—with the U.S. poised to blame Moscow while covertly achieving domestic goals.

False Flags & Deep State Playbooks

The theory delves deeper: If Russia hesitates, Adams suggests the U.S. could stage a nuclear false flag, mirroring alleged plots under Hillary Clinton’s Uranium One scandal. He references the destruction of Nord Stream pipelines as proof of Washington’s willingness to sabotage allies for geopolitical gains.

Broader Implications: Economic Reset & Authoritarian Control

A nuclear attack, Adams warns, would enable:

CBDC Rollout: A financial reset under the guise of emergency measures, defaulting on debt and launching a digital dollar.

Military-Industrial Windfall: Trillions in defense spending for "rebuilding" and war profiteering.

Silenced Dissent: Crackdowns on free speech, with Israel-backed interests leveraging chaos to suppress criticism.

Skepticism & Pushback

While Adams acknowledges the theory’s "James Bond villain" aura, he insists it aligns with past U.S. actions—from Pearl Harbor to COVID vaccines—where populations were sacrificed for strategic aims. Critics, however, question whether Trump or his advisors would endorse such a plan, though Adams counters: "When you have somebody not driven by morals or ethics, anything is possible."

Survival in the Crosshairs

Adams urges listeners to prepare for supply chain collapses, currency resets, and even civil unrest, emphasizing individual resilience over government reliance. "Don’t be in the kill zone when that day comes," he warned, advocating for organic food, financial autonomy, and armed self-defense.

Conclusion: A Hypothetical—Or Inevitable?

Whether this theory is a dystopian warning or a fringe conjecture, it underscores a terrifying question: In the race for AI supremacy and economic survival, how far might governments go? For Adams, the answer is written in history—and the future may hinge on who’s willing to ask the unthinkable.

