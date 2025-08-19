Could Trump Abolish the IRS? Libertarians Weigh In on Tax Reform and Federal Overhaul

The bold proposal to abolish the IRS recently sparked a heated yet enlightening debate among liberty-minded advocates and tax experts. Leading the charge was Peymon Mottahedeh of FreedomLawSchool.org, a staunch critic of the federal tax system, who contended that the agency is collapsing under its own weight, much like the Soviet Union did.

With President Donald Trump reigniting discussions about eliminating the income tax and downsizing the IRS, libertarians and constitutionalists are weighing in on whether such a move is feasible—and more importantly, whether millions of Americans have already stopped paying taxes without repercussions.

The IRS: A System on the Brink of Collapse?

Peymon Mottahedeh, an Iranian-born American who champions the principles of the Founding Fathers, doesn’t mince words when describing the IRS:

"The IRS is a classic communist socialist organization. No one owns it. Everybody is just there for a paycheck. No one has any sense of responsibility. So corruption, waste, and cesspool just gets worse and worse, and they are literally falling apart from within—just like the Soviet Union."

Motivated by his years of tax education—both as a student and an educator—Peymon argues that the IRS's inefficiency makes it vulnerable. He points to the startling statistic that over 80 million Americans no longer file 1040 tax forms, effectively dropping off the IRS’s radar.

"The IRS doesn’t track who filed last year but skipped this year. The more people recognize their own power and stop filing, the sooner the system collapses," Peymon explains.

Is There a Legal Basis for NOT Paying Taxes?

One of the most controversial claims from libertarians and tax resisters revolves around the legality of income tax enforcement. According to Peymon, the fundamental issue lies in deception:

"Income tax, as written in the law, applies to federal territories like Washington, D.C. There is no law requiring citizens of the 50 states to sign a 1040 form or confess income tax liability. It’s all voluntary compliance."

He argues that the Fourth and Fifth Amendments are violated when Americans voluntarily disclose financial information, effectively "self-incriminating" without legal mandate.

Freedom Law School provides resources for individuals to stop income tax withholding from paychecks, challenging employees to reclaim control over their earnings.

Could Trump Really End the IRS? Alternative Revenue Streams

While Trump’s proposal to abolish the IRS seems radical, Peymon believes it’s not only possible but necessary. He suggests that Trump could immediately order the IRS to halt collections from state citizens, forcing Congress to seek alternative funding mechanisms—such as tariffs or immigrant taxation.

"Trump could redirect taxation to foreign entities benefiting from American resources. Instead of taxing Americans to fund endless wars, we could impose tariffs and require immigrants to pay a 50% income tax for the privilege of working in the U.S."

Peymon’s vision hinges on immigrants funding America—a sharp contrast to the current system where citizens bear the tax burden while illegal workers often evade enforcement.

The Long-Term Solution: Ending the Fed and Returning to Sound Money

However, even Peymon acknowledges that real financial freedom won’t be achieved until the Federal Reserve and fractional reserve banking are dismantled.

"The ultimate solution is ending the Fed’s monopoly on money creation. Until then, we’re stuck in an indirect taxation scheme where bankers dictate policy by buying off politicians."

Cryptocurrency, he notes, provides a decentralized alternative, but the immediate focus should be on halting voluntary tax compliance.

The Ron Paul Revolution Continues

Ron Paul’s core message—"stop asking for permission"—resonates deeply with Peymon and other liberty advocates. The growing movement to resist taxation isn’t just about evading payments; it’s about restoring financial sovereignty and exposing what they see as government fraud.

Conclusion:

While abolishing the IRS remains a contentious topic, Peymon’s arguments provide a thought-provoking case: If 80 million Americans have already stopped filing without consequences, is the tax system truly enforceable? And if Trump pushes forward, could we see the death of the IRS—or at least its drastic reduction?

For those seeking to reclaim financial freedom, Peymon’s FreedomLawSchool.org offers resources and community support. His final rallying cry?

"They want you to believe you're weak and they're strong—but the truth is the opposite. Educate yourself, stand firm, and take back what's yours."

