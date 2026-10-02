The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 2

Appealing to you and others for the White Africa Farmers that being attacked killed. We need these people here to farm now. UN 600 marching to US to infiltrate Invade US. Need to stop this Trojan Horse!

Reply
Share
1 reply
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 2

Spot on Mike. Connections made on the Geopolitical elimination agendas!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture