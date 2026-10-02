COVID Was the Warm-Up

In retrospect, we now know that COVID-19 was never the main event. It was a warm-up. It was the largest obedience experiment in human history, a depopulation dry run that tested how far the masses could be pushed before they broke. And through that experiment, the globalists learned exactly what they needed to know. Now they are pulling the real kill switch, and it is not a virus. It’s energy.

The same networks that shut down the world in 2020 are now engineering a global energy collapse. From sabotaged refineries to deliberate diesel scarcity, from fertilizer plant shutdowns to food distribution center fires, the pieces fit together with terrifying precision. As I have warned repeatedly, this is not a supply chain hiccup or a market correction. It is a coordinated takedown of human civilization itself [1].

We must connect the dots between refinery attacks, diesel scarcity, and the coming food collapse. These are not separate crises. They are facets of a single globalist agenda: to starve billions, concentrate power, and clear the way for a world run by machines and ruled by a tiny elite. COVID taught them we would consent to our own destruction. Energy sabotage ensures we cannot refuse.

COVID Proved They Could Make People Consent to Their Own Demise

The Asch conformity experiment demonstrated how easily individuals abandon their own perceptions when faced with group pressure. The globalists weaponized this insight on an unprecedented scale. They censored truth-tellers like me and countless independent voices, not because we were wrong, but because we were right and dangerous to their narrative. As I said in a prior interview with Jeffrey Prather, the government’s trust factor has been shattered since the pandemic began [2].

Masks, lockdowns, and vaccine mandates were never about health. They were escalating tests of obedience. Each absurd demand, from wearing a mask alone in your car to injecting an experimental gene therapy, measured how much the public would tolerate. Roughly 60 to 70 percent of the population went along with it. They proved the globalists’ thesis: with enough fear and media saturation, mass compliance can be engineered on demand.

The compliance was not accidental. It was manufactured through censorship, psychological operations, and the weaponization of medical fear. The World Economic Forum elite know, as I have long argued, that most people are driven by fear and pain, not logic [3]. COVID proved they can push nearly any agenda if they control the information flow. That lesson is now being applied to energy.

Why COVID 2.0 Failed and Forced a New Strategy

The globalists recently tried to run the pandemic playbook again, but they failed. Trust in the CDC, the FDA, Operation Warp Speed, and even Trump has evaporated. People watched the lies pile up: vaccines that did not stop transmission, masks that did nothing, lockdowns that destroyed lives while enriching billionaires. According to recent interviews, even many Trump supporters now feel profoundly betrayed by promises broken, and they are not lining up for another round of injections or mandates [4].

Alternative media and independent voices have raised too many questions. The rise of decentralized knowledge platforms means the official narrative is no longer the only game in town. People are waking up. They are asking why they should trust institutions that openly collude with Big Tech to censor dissent. As I discussed in my interview with Jonathan Emord, if we do not fight for health freedom now, we will lose it entirely [5].

Because another COVID-style consent-based operation would fail, the globalists needed a depopulation method that does not require consent. That is why they pivoted to energy. You can refuse a vaccine, but you cannot refuse diesel. Diesel powers the trucks that deliver your food, the tractors that plow the fields, the trains that move goods, and the machines that build everything you depend on. Energy sabotage bypasses consent entirely. It simply starves you into submission.

Diesel Is the Opt-Out-Proof Kill Switch

Diesel is the lifeblood of modern civilization. You can refuse a vaccine, but you cannot refuse diesel because it delivers your food and fuel. Nearly all freight in America moves by truck, and every one of those trucks runs on diesel. Trains, tractors, construction equipment, and military vehicles depend on it. When diesel goes scarce, the entire supply chain collapses within days. As I exposed years ago during a previous diesel crisis, the supply of diesel fuel in the United States was plummeting, threatening to halt food, fertilizer, coal, and energy distribution across the country [6].

Refinery sabotage and deliberate shutdowns are creating exactly that scarcity. Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries, combined with Western sanctions, have already caused diesel prices to surge, leading to fuel rationing and panic buying in both the U.S. and Europe [7]. Closures of refineries in California and Australia, drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, and disruptions at Saudi and Qatari facilities are not isolated events. They are coordinated strikes against the global energy architecture [8].

The globalists know this, which is why energy is the perfect lever for engineered depopulation. They do not need your consent to shut a refinery. They do not need a vote to sabotage a pipeline. And they do not need your cooperation to let fertilizer plants go dark. As I warned in my article on the Haber-Bosch process, the single chemical reaction that feeds half the world is about to go offline, and with it, the food supply for billions of people could be at risk [8]. Diesel is the opt-out-proof kill switch, and they have already flipped it.

The Refinery Attacks Are Coordinated, Not Random Stupidity

Look at the pattern. Refineries in California are closing. Australia is shuttering capacity. Drone attacks are hitting Russian refineries. Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility was struck with precision. Qatar’s LNG trains have been disrupted, forcing Shell to declare force majeure [9]. Closures, attacks, and force majeure declarations are happening across multiple continents simultaneously. This is not random stupidity or incompetence. This is coordination [1].

Diesel bans and over one hundred food distribution center fires since 2020 paint an even darker picture. In my interview with Marjory Wildcraft, I emphasized the critical state of our food supply, noting that the U.S. has experienced numerous attacks on its food system, including wildfires that devastated Texas’s cattle industry and over 150 sabotage incidents targeting food facilities, distribution hubs, and meatpacking plants [10]. These are not accidents. They are acts of war.

The excuse that these are just incompetent fools does not fit the global coordination we are witnessing. When refineries across the world go down in sequence, when fertilizer plants shut down, when food distribution centers burn, and when diesel supplies evaporate simultaneously, you are not looking at a series of unfortunate events. You are looking at a deliberate strategy. As I have stated before, this sabotage has already led to over 100 facilities being burned, destroyed, or damaged, and the energy sector is not immune, with explosions at LNG facilities and a major explosion at a Philadelphia fuel refinery that was subsequently shut down permanently [11].

The architects of this chaos are not stupid. They are evil. They are following a playbook that has been tested and refined for decades, and they are executing it with military precision.

The Real Motive: Clear Out the Humans, Power the AI

The globalists need energy, copper, water, and land for data centers and superintelligence. AI data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity and require vast quantities of water for cooling. Some are being built in rural areas and they are competing with human beings for increasingly scarce resources. As I have documented, AI research, development, hosting, and inference output require massive data centers that consume enormous amounts of energy, and high-tech companies are already partnering with nuclear power plant operators to channel the output from entire plants into these facilities [12].

Bill Gates and others have openly pushed depopulation while funding vaccines and fertility-control technologies. Gates has quietly made himself the largest owner of farmland in the United States, and for a man obsessed with monopoly control, the opportunity to dominate food production is irresistible [13]. He has also been granted secret ‘Q’ clearance at the Department of Energy, the agency’s highest classification level reserved for nuclear weapons design, national laboratories, and critical energy infrastructure [14]. Why does a philanthropist and software mogul need access to nuclear secrets? The answer is chilling.

A smaller human population frees resources for AI, space colonization, and elite power, with blame shifted to Iran, Russia, or China. If a refinery blows up, they can blame Iran. If a pipeline is sabotaged, they can blame Russia. If a food supply chain collapses, they can blame China. The truth is that these crises are engineered by the very globalists who stand to profit from them. Every dead human frees up energy, water, and land for the machines and the elites who own them.

Stay Informed, Stay Prepared, and Refuse the Lie

The first step in resisting the global energy takedown is to expose it. Do not accept the official blame game. When a refinery explodes, do not believe the media when they blame Iran or Russia. When diesel prices soar, do not accept the narrative of ‘geopolitical conflict.’ Connect the dots. Speak the truth. Share what you know. As I have said many times, the silence of good people is how evil wins.

Prepare with food, water, energy, communications, and self-defense. Store long-term food supplies. Invest in a water filtration system. Learn how to grow your own food, even in small spaces. Acquire off-grid energy solutions like solar panels and battery banks. Get a ham radio or other means of communication that does not depend on the grid. And arm yourself. You have a fundamental right to self-defense, and in a world where the system wants you dead, that right is more important than ever [15].

Support independent media and alternative voices because silence is how they win. Cancel your subscriptions to corporate media. Turn off the television. Read independent news sources like NaturalNews.com, watch uncensored videos on BrightVideos.com, and use uncensored AI engines like BrightAnswers.ai (which I built and hosted to help you connect with truthful AI that helps you get prepared). Join decentralized social media platforms like Brighteon.social or Pickax.com where free speech still exists. Every dollar you spend, every click you make, and every conversation you have is either a vote for the system or a vote for freedom. The globalists have their kill switch. We have our knowledge, our preparation, our communities, and our refusal to consent. That is how we survive.

References

The Sabotage of Global Energy Infrastructure Is Intended to Starve Billions of Humans to Death - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 21, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Jeffrey Prather - Mike Adams. June 28, 2023. Mike Adams interview with Jeffrey Prather - Mike Adams. October 27, 2022. 2026-03-26-BVN-FUEL RATIONING BEGINS - Bright Videos Network. March 26, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Jonathan Emord - Mike Adams. February 22, 2024. Dieselgeddon - America’s diesel supply on verge of catastrophic collapse, leading to a halt in food, fertilizer, coal, and energy distribution - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 11, 2022. Ukrainian Strikes, Sanctions Fuel Global Diesel Crisis as Prices Soar - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. November 18, 2025. The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 13, 2026. Qatar halts LNG shipments to Europe amid Red Sea crisis - NaturalNews.com. March 13, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Marjory Wildcraft - Mike Adams. March 18, 2024. Brighteon Broadcast News - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. Brighteon Broadcast News - ECONOMIC DAMAGE - Mike Adams. January 3, 2025. Bill Gates and Neo-Feudalism: A Closer Look at Farmer Bill - Children’s Health Defense. Bill Gates’ secret ‘Q’ clearance at the Department of Energy raises nuclear and surveillance questions that demand answers - NaturalNews.com. August 3, 2026. Prepare to Survive Engineered Energy Scarcity as a Means of Total Enslavement - NaturalNews.com. March 24, 2026.

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