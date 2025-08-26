Crypto innovator Joby Weeks cites political persecution in DOJ case

Joby Weeks, a Bitcoin mining entrepreneur and staunch advocate for decentralized finance, alleges he is the victim of political persecution by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy related to his involvement with Bit Club, Weeks maintains his innocence, arguing that the case against him is a politically motivated attack due to his vocal support for sound money principles and libertarian ideals.

Despite spending six years under house arrest without a trial, Weeks remains defiant, drawing parallels to biblical figures like Job and Joseph—men who endured unjust suffering yet persevered. In a recent interview on Decentralized TV, Weeks described his ordeal as a "modern-day witch hunt" against crypto pioneers who challenge the establishment’s financial control.

The Case Against Weeks: Fraud or Political Targeting?

Weeks, who became a millionaire by age 19 through nutraceuticals and later ventured into Bitcoin mining, insists that his business dealings were legitimate. He claims Bit Club was a private membership association that operated outside traditional financial systems, generating millions in Bitcoin and Ethereum through mining operations—not a Ponzi scheme, as prosecutors allege.

"The government says I defrauded investors, but where are the victims?" Weeks asked during the interview. "We turned 700 million into 10 billion—everyone got paid."

Yet, in 2019, Weeks was arrested under murky circumstances, held in an unmarked building, and interrogated for hours without access to legal counsel. He alleges federal agents pressured him for his Bitcoin private keys—effectively attempting a financial heist under the guise of law enforcement.

A Pattern of Government Overreach?

Weeks’ case raises alarming questions about the weaponization of the justice system against political dissidents. His attorneys—whom he later dismissed—reportedly advised him to plead guilty to a crime he didn’t commit simply to secure his release.

"They told me, admit to assassinating Abraham Lincoln, and you can go home tomorrow," Weeks recounted. "That’s how they operate—kidnap you, break you, and force a confession."

His claims echo broader concerns about the Biden administration’s crackdown on crypto innovators, particularly those promoting financial sovereignty. Weeks notes that under Trump’s presidency, attitudes toward cryptocurrency shifted—yet his prosecution continues, suggesting entrenched bureaucratic resistance.

The Broader Fight Against Centralized Control

Weeks’ ordeal underscores the dangers of centralized financial control. He argues that entities like Bit Club—which facilitated peer-to-peer transactions without reliance on banks—posed a direct threat to the Federal Reserve’s monetary monopoly.

"Bitcoin mining is like printing your own money," Weeks explained. "They couldn’t let that stand."

His case mirrors other high-profile prosecutions, such as that of Roger Ver, another Bitcoin advocate facing extradition over alleged tax offenses. Critics argue these prosecutions serve as warnings to others who might challenge the financial status quo.

What’s Next for Joby Weeks?

Despite the relentless legal battle, Weeks remains optimistic. He has filed a $22.2 billion counterclaim against federal agencies, alleging corruption, racketeering, and violations of due process. He also draws strength from his faith, comparing his struggle to biblical trials of endurance.

"God’s timing is perfect," Weeks said. "I’ve surrendered, I’ve forgiven. Whether I’m a billionaire or broke, in jail or free, I trust in divine justice."

For now, Weeks remains confined to his apartment, barred from work, banking, or even attending church—yet his spirit remains unbroken. His fight serves as a cautionary tale for those who dare challenge centralized power.

