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Just Comment
8h

Mike, maybe we are moving towards a new system of "re-organizing the world"?

No more Nation borders? Nations in each continent will be grouped together ？

The future world will have : North America, South America, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Russia, Australia & New Zealand will be grouped together ...... ???

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