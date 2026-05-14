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Rocco Taco's avatar
Rocco Taco
4h

This not true in many ways. I work directly with the utility in Lake Tahoe. Disappointed Ranger is not doing his homework on this and only reading headlines. Shitty references too. This change has been a contract between the two utilities for over 20 years. The contract is up and NV Energy does not want to renew. NVE is allowing Liberty utilities to buy power on the open market via their infrastructure from other surrounding states like Idaho,utah Arizona. Everyone will be fine. No one is getting their power turned off. Fuck the data centers but don't be fear mongering Ranger.

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
3hEdited

WE THE AMERICANS UNITE AGAINST THESE EVIL data Centers

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