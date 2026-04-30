Cyrus Janssen Interview: China’s Rise Shatters Western Narratives

In today’s interview, journalist and analyst Cyrus Janssen, who lived in China for over a decade, discussed the country’s rapid modernization and its contrast with Western perceptions. Janssen highlighted China’s advanced infrastructure, including high-speed rail networks connecting cities efficiently, and noted that many Americans still mistakenly view China as underdeveloped. He emphasized the country’s diversity, with over 300 languages spoken, and described daily life as normal and safe, countering stereotypes of oppression. Janssen also critiqued U.S. protectionist policies, such as banning Chinese electric vehicles, arguing they harm American consumers by limiting access to superior, affordable products.

Janssen addressed misconceptions about China’s political system, explaining that while the government maintains oversight, citizens enjoy economic freedoms and entrepreneurial opportunities. He contrasted this with growing U.S. surveillance measures, such as vehicle tracking laws, and noted China’s visa-free travel policies attracting global tourists. Janssen’s YouTube channel focuses on geopolitics, including U.S.-China relations and global conflicts, and he plans to document factory tours during his upcoming trip to China. The interview concluded with a discussion on safety, with Janssen praising China’s low crime rates compared to U.S. cities, and a preview of part two, which will explore AI and technology advancements.

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