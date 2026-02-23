Dan Dicks Reports on Mexican Cartel Violence while Sheltering in Hotel Room with NO WAY OUT

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, Journalist Dan Dicks, reporting from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, described a sudden outbreak of cartel-related violence that disrupted the city. While on vacation, he witnessed widespread fires, blockades, and attacks, including the murder of a taxi driver and the burning of vehicles. The Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports were shut down, leaving travelers stranded. Dicks noted that the situation appeared coordinated, with cartels targeting public spaces like hospitals, grocery stores, and gas stations to maximize visibility and fear. Though the violence subsided by nightfall, concerns remain about further escalation, particularly if U.S. military intervention occurs.

Dicks emphasized the importance of community support among expatriates and locals as they navigate the crisis. He shared footage of smoldering vehicles and military patrols while urging caution for those sheltering in place. The broader implications of the cartel’s actions—potentially linked to political tensions—remain unclear, but Dicks stressed the need for accurate reporting amid conflicting narratives from authorities. He plans to continue documenting events despite the risks, encouraging followers to stay informed through his updates on PressForTruth.ca and social media. The situation highlights the volatility of cartel conflicts and their impact on both local residents and international visitors.

