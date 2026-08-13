Daniel Satchkov on the Fight Against Total Surveillance

In today’s interview on Decentralized TV, host Mike Adams and co-host Todd Pittner spoke with Daniel Satchkov, the developer behind the decentralized technologies Bastyon and Forta Chat. The discussion centered on the launch of Forta Chat, a secure, anonymous messaging platform designed to address growing concerns over mass surveillance and data collection by governments and corporations. Satchkov explained that unlike mainstream messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, Forta Chat does not require a phone number or email address for registration, instead using a seed phrase for account access. He also emphasized that the service employs peer-to-peer encryption, meaning encryption keys are stored only on users’ devices and never on a central server, making it resistant to data seizures or government coercion. Satchkov noted that this level of privacy is increasingly critical as artificial intelligence and data infrastructure expand globally.

The conversation also explored the broader vision behind the Bastyon ecosystem, which includes a decentralized social network and a cryptocurrency called Pocket Coin. Satchkov described plans for Forta Chat to function offline using local AI models for tasks like survival and repair guidance, as well as integration with radio mesh networks for communication during internet outages. Adams praised the technology as a vital tool for personal freedom and privacy, noting its compatibility with de-Googled phones and anonymous eSIM services. The episode concluded with a discussion of the psychological and practical barriers to adoption of decentralized systems, with Satchkov urging viewers to begin using such tools now to prepare for potential disruptions to centralized internet and financial infrastructure.

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