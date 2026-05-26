You Thought It Would Be Terminators, But It’s Actually Data Centers

For years I have been sounding the alarm about Big Tech’s surveillance apparatus and its environmental destruction. Now the evidence is impossible to ignore.

Hakeem Anwar of Above Phone joined me for a recent interview on Decentralize.TV, and there, he revealed that 4,450 data centers already consume 110 gigawatts of electricity, and the buildout is accelerating at a terrifying pace [1]. Communities across America are losing access to water and power while tech giants gorge themselves on our essential resources.

This is not a fringe conspiracy; it is happening in plain sight, and it threatens every American’s fundamental right to clean water, reliable electricity, and basic privacy.

The Environmental Catastrophe: Data Centers Drain Our Lifelines

Data centers are bring built in water-stressed regions, pulling millions of gallons daily -- often without even measuring consumption. Anwar’s research shows that many facilities operate with no water-use accountability whatsoever [2]. In Central Texas alone, data centers consumed 463 million gallons of water in 2023–2024, enough to supply thousands of households for an entire year [3]. Meanwhile, nearly 50,000 residents near Reno, Nevada, have been told they may lose power by 2027 because utilities prioritize data centers over people [4].

The energy draw from 110 gigawatts is straining already fragile grids. The Eastern U.S. power grid has zero spare capacity, leading to brownouts and rate hikes [5]. To make matters worse, many data centers rely on dirty gas turbines that spew particulate matter (and intense noise) into nearby communities, causing asthma, heart problems, and premature deaths [6]. This is not progress; it is a slow-motion catastrophe that robs us of the very resources we need to survive.

The FCC’s New Rule: Your Phone Becomes a Tracking Device

Just as data centers consume our physical resources, the federal government is moving to seize control of our digital lives. The FCC has proposed a rule requiring a government-issued ID for any cell service, including VoIP. This is a direct assault on anonymous communication and the first step toward a comprehensive surveillance state [7]. I have seen this playbook before: first they demand ID, then they link it to digital ID, then they roll out Central Bank Digital Currencies to track every transaction.

If this rule passes, it will dismantle privacy-focused services like Above Phone’s de-googled devices. Hakeem warns about how digital ID systems are being pushed globally to monitor and control populations [2]. We must push back now, or we will lose the ability to communicate without government permission. The FCC’s rule is not about security; it is about control.

Why Your Smartphone Is Part of the Problem

Convenience is the bait. Every time you use Big Tech apps, you justify building more data centers that suck up water and power. Apple and Google have already baked AI into their operating systems, turning your phone into a surveillance node that reports your location, conversations, and habits to corporate servers [8]. Meanwhile, the data centers powering those AI features are burning through fossil fuels and draining aquifers.

Using a de-googled phone from AbovePhone.com is not just about privacy -- it is a direct act of resistance against the data-center economy. When you stop feeding the beast, you starve it. Every person who switches to a privacy-respecting device reduces demand for new data center capacity. This is how we start to break the cycle: one phone at a time.

Solutions: Community Action and Decentralized Tech

We have the tools to fight back. Hakeem Anwar’s AI Data Center Map gives you the power to see exactly what facilities are planned in your backyard. Communities have already used this information to organize and win -- like San Marcos, Texas, which successfully blocked a $2 billion data center after residents showed up at zoning hearings and demanded answers [7]. The map is available at AIDataCenterMap.org, and it is essential for anyone who wants to protect their community.

Beyond fighting individual projects, we need to build decentralized alternatives: mesh networks, local AI that runs on your own hardware, and self-sufficient energy systems that are not tied to the fragile grid. I have been promoting these solutions for years, and now the urgency is greater than ever. Visit AbovePhone.com/Brighteon to learn about de-googled devices, and start attending your local zoning meetings. The power rests with us -- if we use it.

The Time to Act Is Now

This fight transcends politics. Everyone needs water and power, and everyone deserves privacy. If we do not stop the data-center juggernaut, we will see our homes devalued, our health destroyed, and our freedoms erased. But there is hope. I have seen communities rise up and win. I have seen ordinary people armed with knowledge defeat billion-dollar corporations.

We can win, but only if we unite. Learn the tools, organize your neighbors, and resist -- one community, one phone, one data center at a time. The future of your water, your power, and your freedom depends on it.

References

You Don’t Own Your Phone - They Do. // Hakeem Anwar x Above... YouTube. April 15, 2026. This Technology Should NEVER Have Been Released. YouTube. Brighteon Broadcast News - HUGE MISTAKE - Mike Adams. August 1, 2025. Mayors Sound Alarm: AI Data Centers Push U.S. Toward Blackouts and Water Shortages. NaturalNews.com. Petra Stone. March 18, 2026. The Loaning Electrical Power Shortage. NaturalNews.com. May 6, 2024. Pathways to Our Sustainable Future: A Perspective from Pittsburgh. DeMarco Patricia M. Mike Adams interview with David Tice. July 18, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Zach Vorhies. January 3, 2024.

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