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John Scotto's avatar
John Scotto
3h

Why are we funding our own destruction? When will hell phone users wake up?

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4h

Mike Addams... you always been a cheat a liar a coward and most definitely a PSY Op Paid Opposition.

FYI and that is to everyone... the problems of AI are the same as they ever were... and that includes the Water and Power consumption.

I been warning against that for years and as I recall you called your AI... The "Good AI"...

So you are the enemy... and now you lie to the people.

First of all AI IS a system of Infrastructure with STARLINK at the center and DATAPOINT SENSORS that collect the Data before any PALANTIR can analyze this DATA from the ORACLE Databanks.

MICROSOFT spys on Everyone and the rest is controlled by Peter Thiel on AMAZON Webservers.

Then we come to the TERMINATOR thing you so nonchalantly dissmiss... big scam.

Because these TERMINATOR robots are built and tested as we speak... the most lethal ones under CIA control in remote places.

All of these they call "Fractured Development" so that people would not understand the big picture and PSY Ops like Mike Adams do their bid to keep the plebs in slumber.

The only one really warning the public is me.

Here is how to destroy these Datacenters.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-the-new-world-order-religion

And here is my legacy of written Articles about AI and their plans in details.

Because when STARLINK started I got the message... and ever since i warn about this AI war.

Not Mike Adams... he is paid Opposition.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles

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