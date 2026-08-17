Dave Collum on Global Economic Strain, Supply Chain Disruptions and AI-Era Uncertainty

In today’s interview on Decentralized TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner welcomed Dave Collum, a professor of organic chemistry and author of a popular annual economic and cultural review. Collum shared his perspective on the reliability of information in the modern era, suggesting that the public is flooded with so much content that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction. He expressed skepticism about the ability to trust prices, assets, and news, and questioned how civilization functions when mutually agreed-upon facts begin to erode. Collum also discussed the topic of bipedal robots, speculating that humanoid designs may serve as a cover story for more advanced military applications, rather than practical labor solutions.

The conversation then turned to Collum’s research in organosodium chemistry, where he explained that sodium is an abundant and inexpensive alternative to lithium, though he noted that sodium batteries are heavier and less suited for cars. Collum also shared details about the financial incentives in the pharmaceutical industry, criticizing maintenance drugs like statins and SSRIs for their harmful side effects and the difficulty of discontinuing them. He discussed the economic challenges facing most Americans, emphasizing the importance of saving and investing to beat inflation. Collum recommended precious metals as a long-term store of value and expressed caution about Bitcoin, noting that transparency in blockchain undermines its use for private transactions.

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