David DuByne Interview: Global Food Shortages, Fertilizer Collapse and the Coming Supply Crisis

In today’s interview, Mike Adams and David Dubyne discussed the converging global crises that threaten food production and supply. Dubyne argues that the primary driver of rising food prices is an anticipated future scarcity rather than current shortages. He identifies several compounding factors: the loss of key fertilizer, herbicide, and fungicide supplies from the Persian Gulf; the threat of “tank bottoms” in oil storage facilities, which could halt farm machinery; and potential shortages of plastic packaging, which would disrupt the delivery of food to markets even if the food itself exists.

Dubyne also points to severe weather predictions, including a “Godzilla Nino” (El Niño) event with a 3.4-degree Celsius rise in water temperatures, and a mega-drought in the U.S. Midwest that he says “eclipses Dust Bowl dryness.” He warns of secondary effects like insect plagues and the strain on water resources from data centers. Dubyne concludes that people must revalue food, placing “calories” as the most critical energy unit, and advises looking to history—specifically the Weimar Republic—as a guide for the coming instability, where preparedness and understanding the value of food are paramount for survival.

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