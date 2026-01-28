David DuByne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Now Converging into Global Cataclysmic Shifts

In today’s interview on Brighteon.com, David DuByne, host of Civilization Cycle podcast, joined Mike Adams to discuss the accelerating collapse of Western civilization and the transition to a new global order. They analyzed critical vulnerabilities in U.S. military supply chains, particularly the shortage of rare earth minerals needed for weapons production, which could cripple American dominance within months. DuByne emphasized that geopolitical conflicts over resources—like Venezuela’s oil or Taiwan’s semiconductor industry—reflect a broader scramble for control as supply chains fracture.

The conversation highlighted systemic risks, including food shortages, hyperinflation (evidenced by gold and silver’s parabolic rise), and the potential for police-state measures during civil unrest. Both agreed that the current financial system is unsustainable, with central banks losing credibility, and warned of a coming “Great Taking” where asset ownership could be erased digitally.

DuByne tied these disruptions to long-term solar and magnetic cycles, arguing that historical patterns suggest civilizational resets occur every few centuries. He urged preparedness, self-reliance, and community cooperation to navigate the transition. The discussion closed with a focus on resilience, noting that while the current system is breaking down, adaptation and local solutions offer a path forward.

