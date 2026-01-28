The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MountainBlues's avatar
MountainBlues
2h

And what is behind modern agriculture? Fossil fuels. But, Houston, we have a problem. Not my comment but worth sharing:

"The window of the fossil era is closing at breakneck speed

Over the past week, new figures have come in, among others from Rystad, showing the immense gap that has opened up between consumption and new oil discoveries. Analysts are also finding it increasingly difficult to “smooth things over” with reassuring technological EOR jargon.

The core is simple: the world is structurally consuming far more conventional oil than it is discovering. In the early 2010s, more than 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent were still being found each year. Since 2020, that figure has fallen to just over 8 billion. If you look only at 2023–2024, it drops further, toward roughly 5.5 billion. Set against annual production of around 30 billion barrels, this is not a minor shortfall but a collapsing replacement ratio: well below one third, and now even heading toward one sixth.

This means we have been living off existing reserves for years. Not temporarily, but structurally. The natural depletion of existing fields continues unabated, roughly 5 to 6 percent per year, and new discoveries no longer come close to compensating for that loss. The gap is now being filled with stopgaps: shale, enhanced recovery, delayed write-downs, and ever more extreme offshore projects.

That last point is crucial. Almost all remaining large discoveries are concentrated in a handful of difficult, capital-intensive frontiers: Guyana, Suriname, Brazil’s pre-salt, and Namibia. These are technically impressive successes, but they actually confirm the problem. This oil lies deeper, farther offshore, under more challenging conditions.

At the same time, global exploration budgets have collapsed. From more than $115 billion in 2013 to roughly $50–60 billion today, even though the same industry acknowledges that hundreds of billions per year would be needed to prevent future supply shortages. That money will never materialize, because returns are uncertain and the time horizon has become politically toxic.

Only one conclusion is possible: this is not a cyclical dip, but a late-stage symptom of conventional oil. What follows is no longer growth, but chaotic management of scarcity.

The planned U.S. intervention in Iran will not act as any real brake on this. The chances that such an intervention would proceed as “smoothly” as in Caracas are virtually zero."

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Global-Oil-Discoveries-Are-Badly-Lagging-Consumption.html

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture