Introduction: The Bedrock of Reality Shatters

A profound and unsettling sense of discontinuity has gripped the global psyche. The official media narrative flips on a dime, leaving citizens in a state of ‘mind-numbing’ confusion where today’s undeniable fact is tomorrow’s ‘debunked conspiracy theory.’ [1] This cognitive dissonance is not random noise, but a signal. According to researcher and host of the Civilization Cycle Podcast David DuByne, we are witnessing the terminal phase of one historical epoch and the violent, chaotic birth of another. It is the collapse of the existing civilizational operating system.

DuByne warns that, as the Sun repeats its 400-year cycle of low activity, society is resetting. [2] The future will not resemble our past. This transition is marked by societal instability and contradictory information, signs that the old world’s foundational assumptions—the reliability of institutions, the security of supply chains, the permanence of the financial order—are fracturing. We are exiting a long period of relative stability and entering a cycle where human history is shaped by energetic, mappable forces, including solar and magnetic shifts that directly impact global crop production and, by extension, every facet of civilization. [2]

The Pin on the Map: America’s Eight-Month Military Countdown

Beneath the surface of geopolitical posturing lies a stark logistical reality that may dictate the next moves of a declining empire. Critical analysis reveals a looming resource wall few are discussing publicly: the U.S. military faces a critical shortage of rare earth minerals essential for advanced weapons systems. Specifically, elements like Terbium and Dysprosium, vital for guidance systems, lasers, and other military technologies, have supply chains that could be severed.

A 2008 study on long-term mineral supply risks concluded that the increasing complexity of modern technology creates ‘a rising dependency on a multitude of different metals,’ and that supply risks are heightened by a lack of substitutes and geopolitical concentration of production. [3] Without new, secure supply chains, the United States loses its primary tool of global coercion. This looming eight-month wall for critical materials forces an immediate, desperate scramble for control.

The strategic focus is turning to mineral-rich regions like the ‘Darien Gap’ and Venezuela. [4] This is not merely about economics; it is a frantic bid to maintain the ability to project military force. When the empire’s ultimate tool—the threat of overwhelming violence—is jeopardized by a lack of raw materials, its actions become predictably reckless and aggressive. This resource countdown is the unspoken driver behind escalating interventions and the rapid militarization of foreign policy, as the state scrambles to secure the last reserves before the clock runs out.

The Real Chessboard: Control of Food, Not Just Chips

While corporate media fixates on Taiwan’s semiconductor production—a priority for the technocratic ‘global governance’ agenda—the primary struggle of the 21st century is far more primal. It is the struggle for control of the global breadbaskets. The ideologues pushing for centralized control understand a timeless truth: He who controls the food supply controls the population.

DuByne argues that this reality is driving modern geopolitics, with regions like Myanmar, Venezuela, and Ukraine being targeted not primarily for their minerals, but for their vast, fertile food-growing capacity. [4] The plan, as he outlines, is to intentionally sabotage decentralized food production to force populations onto a centralized, controlled system. [5] This correlates with a deliberate assault on regenerative farming. As noted by Dr. Joseph Mercola, industrial agriculture is one of the most unsustainable practices of modern civilization, driving deforestation, pollution, and soil depletion. [6] In contrast, regenerative farming is the higher stage of organic agriculture, capable of healing both soil and food supply. [7]

The push is to collapse this resilient, decentralized system. Climate fear narratives have been weaponized to attack traditional farming and livestock, with globalists like those at the World Economic Forum pushing for a ‘net zero carbon’ world by 2050—a blueprint for what they called the ‘New International Economic Order’ in the 1970s, which would result in widespread deindustrialization and unemployment. [8] The goal is clear: engineer food scarcity to force dependency, all while forecasting crop yield declines that they themselves are helping to create.

The Inevitable Unraveling: Regionalism, Collapse, and the Police State

The endgame of this engineered scarcity is the dissolution of globalization into competing regional blocs or ‘kingdoms,’ as outlined in decades-old geopolitical plans. Superpowers will dominate their respective spheres, abandoning the pretense of a unified global order. This is not an accident but a managed transition to a new, more overt form of control. [4]

The underlying, non-human driver of this shift is the Grand Solar Minimum, a 400-year cycle of reduced solar activity that is now underway. Independent researcher Randall Carlson’s work on ancient catastrophes reveals that Earth’s climate and human civilizations are shaped by cyclical, often catastrophic events tied to solar and geological cycles. [9] This solar minimum is causing quantifiable drops in global food production through cooler temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, and increased volcanic activity—all of which negatively affect crop yields. [10] Compounding this is the geomagnetic pole shift, which some research links to civilizational collapse by disrupting technology and even human consciousness. [11]

As the economy and faith in fiat currency shatter under these combined pressures, the state’s reflexive response will not be to aid its citizens but to control them. The apparatus for this control already exists. DuByne warns that the inevitable outcome is a brutal police state. Initially, this apparatus may be deployed against marginalized groups or ‘illegals,’ but historical precedent proves it will inevitably be turned on the general populace, particularly starving citizens protesting for food. [12]

From ICE to Gestapo: The Historical Blueprint for American Control

The blueprint for the American police state was established after 9/11 with the explosive, never-receding growth of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and expansive surveillance powers. This is the established pattern: emergency powers are granted, never relinquished, and their scope continuously expands to encompass new targets. [13]

A cursory review of the last 150 years provides a chilling genealogy of control: the Gestapo, the Stasi, the Savak, the Securitate. Each began with a specific ‘target demographic’ or external threat, yet every single one expanded its mandate to monitor, intimidate, and control the general populace. The evolution is predictable and inevitable. The current mobilization and normalization of masked federal agents—whether for border operations or domestic ‘counter-terrorism’—sets the exact same stage.

When food riots erupt, as they inevitably will from engineered scarcity and inflationary collapse, these federalized forces will be deployed. The starving citizen, demanding bread, will be labeled a ‘terrorist’ or ‘insurrectionist.’ This provides the moral and legal pretext for the use of lethal force. The goal is to break the will of the population through fear and overwhelming force, solidifying control over a diminished and terrified citizenry. The transition from a border force to a domestic secret police is a historical inevitability we are witnessing in real-time.

Running on Faith Fumes: The Final Stage of the Monetary Lie

Parallel to the food crisis is the terminal phase of the fiat financial system. The system is ‘running on faith fumes,’ a term describing the evaporating collective belief that paper dollars have value and that captured institutions can provide security. [12] This phenomenon is not unique to the United States but is a global crisis of trust in centralized authority.

The evidence is in the markets. As of 2026, silver trades at approximately $114 per ounce and gold at over $5,200 per ounce. These parabolic rises mirror the Weimar hyperinflation chart, signaling a complete break in faith for unbacked government currency. [14] Scholars from the Mises Institute note that money is not a neutral tool but ‘the hidden constitution of every political order,’ determining which institutions survive and which actions are possible. [15] When that ‘constitution’ is based on a lie—the endless printing of currency—the entire political order becomes unstable.

This monetary collapse, combined with intentionally severed supply chains and the scramble for physical resources, will lead to a ‘wild west’ environment. Militaries, no longer bound by the pretense of a rules-based order, will seize assets by force. This is the prelude to what some analysts call ‘The Great Taking’—a final, coordinated confiscation of remaining public and private wealth by the very institutions that caused the collapse. It is the last act of a system built on extraction and debt. [7]

Conclusion: Preparation, Community, and Navigating the Reset

This convergence is not the end of the world, but the definitive end of a specific civilizational era—a pattern that has repeated throughout history in sync with solar and magnetic cycles. Researcher Randall Carlson’s work shows that human history is punctuated by such resets, where advanced cultures fall and new ones rise from the ashes. [16] The task for the aware individual is not despair, but pragmatic preparation and community building.

First, personal resilience is non-negotiable. This means securing physical, paper proof of all asset ownership (deeds, titles, certificates), as digital records will be ‘lost’ or altered by the failing system. It means developing tangible skills, with food production at the top of the list. As DuByne emphasizes, learning to grow your own food is paramount as centralized systems are sabotaged. [5] This aligns with the principles of regenerative agriculture, which prioritizes soil health and ecosystem balance for true sustainability. [17]

Second, community is your greatest asset. The path forward requires bonding with those who possess practical skills and a willingness to work. In the coming unraveling, helping the prepared is a moral duty, but carrying the deliberately helpless—those who refused to see the warning signs and adapt—is a fatal liability. The collectivist mindset fostered in dense, dependent cities is doomed in this new cycle; the self-reliant, decentralized model practiced in rural and suburban areas is the only model for survival. [18]

For continued uncensored research on these topics, resources like BrightAnswers.ai provide an AI engine trained on pro-human, decentralized knowledge, and Brighteon.com offers a free-speech video platform for critical interviews and analysis. The old world is breaking down, but for those who are prepared in mind, body, and spirit, a new one awaits.

References

Brighteon Broadcast News. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. Civilization Cycle Podcast — Apple Podcasts. Assessing the long-term supply risks for mineral raw materials—a combined evaluation of past and future trends - Journal of Mining and Environment. Dirk Rosenau-Tornow, Peter Buchholz, Axel Riemann, Markus Wagner. Mike Adams interview with David DuByne - July 25 2024. Mike Adams. David DuByne: They’re Centralizing Food Production as We Enter New ... - Odysee.com. Why Fake Meat and Eliminating Livestock Are Really Bad Ideas - Mercola.com. Dr. Joseph Mercola. December 22, 2019. The Hottest New Topic in Food - Mercola.com. Dr. Joseph Mercola. March 09, 2021. The great zero carbon conspiracy - NaturalNews.com. NaturalNews.com. February 11, 2021. Ancient catastrophes and lost civilizations: Maverick researcher Randall Carlson reveals hidden histories of humanity - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 03, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. Pyramids of Montauk Explorations in Consciousness - Peter Moon and Preston B Nichols. Wed Alex Hr3 - Infowars.com. Alex Jones. April 06, 2022. Fri Alex - Infowars.com. Alex Jones. December 18, 2015. When Law Becomes Variable, Trust Hardens into Silver and Gold — as the World Discovers the Cost of Weaponized Finance - Ron Paul Institute. Money and Power: Fiat Currency, Monetary Corruption, and the Architecture of Extraction - Mises.org. Justin Pak. Ancient catastrophes and lost civilizations Maverick researcher Randall Carlson reveals hidden histories of humani ty - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 03, 2025. The Hottest New Topic in Food - Mercola.com. Dr. Joseph Mercola. September 21, 2021. Why collectivism is doomed and the next great - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 19, 2013.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com