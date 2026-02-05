David Morgan and Mike Adams Talk Silver Demand, Refinery Shortages, Critical Minerals and 2026 Outlook for Metals

In today’s episode of Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams interviewed David Morgan, a respected analyst known as the “Silver Guru,” to discuss the current state of the silver market. Morgan emphasized the importance of steady, long-term silver stacking rather than leveraged bets, noting that disciplined investors now hold significant generational wealth due to silver’s price surge. He explained that while volatility remains high—exemplified by a recent 30% price drop—the fundamentals of silver remain strong due to industrial demand outpacing supply.

Morgan highlighted structural challenges in the silver market, including refiners’ backlogged processing capacity and financing constraints, which could take months to stabilize. He also warned of counterparty risks in pooled metals and ETFs, advocating for physical ownership to avoid exposure to institutional failures. Industrial demand, particularly from tech and renewable energy sectors, continues to drive prices, with potential government stockpiling further tightening supply.

Looking ahead, Morgan predicted increased public awareness of silver’s strategic value as economies decentralize from traditional financial systems. He encouraged self-reliance, community resilience, and diversification into tangible assets. His website, TheMorganReport.com, offers free resources and consultations for those navigating precious metals investments.

The discussion underscored silver’s dual role as both an industrial necessity and monetary asset, with Morgan and Adams agreeing that market volatility shouldn’t overshadow its long-term potential.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com