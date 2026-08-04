David Morgan: Gold, Silver and Financial Survival Beyond Fiat Currency

In today’s episode of Decentralized TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner interviewed David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com to examine the role of gold and silver in decentralized asset protection. Morgan explained that industrial demand for silver has risen from 35 percent of total market use in the year 2000 to 60 percent today, driven by technology, electronics, and robotics. He noted that this shift has occurred even as annual silver mining output has increased from 550 million to 850 million ounces. While copper substitution in solar panels may moderate some demand, Morgan argued that silver’s superior conductivity and longevity will likely preserve its use in high-performance applications. He also observed that the recent price surge in late 2025 and early 2026 demonstrated a period of genuine price discovery, though paper market manipulation has since reasserted control over short-term pricing.

Morgan emphasized that true self-custody of precious metals requires physical possession, stating that if an investor cannot touch the metal, they do not own it. He described silver as a monetary asset that preserves purchasing power over the long term, contrasting it with fiat currency systems that he characterized as debt-based and inherently inflationary. He pointed to a historical example: a 25-cent silver coin from decades ago now trades for approximately $10, enough to purchase two gallons of gasoline in most states. Morgan also discussed the importance of the gold-to-silver ratio, suggesting that a return to a ratio near 15-to-1 would indicate silver’s re-emergence as viable money. He concluded that the current financial system is unsustainable and that gold and silver remain essential tools for individuals seeking to protect their wealth outside of centralized banking systems.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com