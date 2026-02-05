David Morgan on Silver, China's 5C Battery Breakthrough and Why the Pentagon Can't Defeat Iran

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams interviews David Morgan, a veteran silver analyst, discussing recent volatility in silver prices, which dropped sharply from $87 to $77 overnight. Morgan highlights concerns about shady metals operators in China and bankruptcies affecting silver infrastructure. Despite short-term fluctuations, both Adams and Morgan believe silver will rebound, potentially reaching $150 per ounce this year due to strong industrial and monetary demand.

Adams also covers broader financial trends, noting gold’s stability while Bitcoin and tech stocks decline, partly due to speculation around AI companies. He criticizes mainstream narratives around EVs, highlighting China’s breakthrough sodium-ion batteries, which offer faster charging, longer lifespans, and lower costs—potentially making combustion engines obsolete. However, he warns that U.S. protectionism may delay adoption.

The discussion shifts to geopolitical risks, including Iran’s advanced anti-stealth radar and missile systems, which could challenge U.S. military dominance. Adams argues that America’s reliance on outdated technology, supply chain vulnerabilities, and economic mismanagement signal a looming collapse of the dollar and U.S. global influence. He advises listeners to decentralize, invest in tangible assets, and prepare for economic instability.

Finally, Adams condemns child gender mutilation surgeries, praising legal efforts by groups like We the Patriots USA to hold doctors accountable. He closes by urging self-reliance and vigilance amid societal decline.

