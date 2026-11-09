David Norman of Sol-Ark: Energy Security and Solid-State Batteries

On today’s interview here on Decentralize.TV, host Mike Adams speaks with David Norman, head of product at Sol-Ark, a Texas-based manufacturer of solar inverter equipment, about the company’s growth and the role of hybrid inverters in an increasingly strained U.S. electrical grid. Norman recounts Sol-Ark’s origins roughly 13 years ago as a small venture founded by CEO Tom Brennan and co-founder Bhavna, describing its rise to a company of about 300 employees and over $100 million in U.S. revenue, and positioning it as the leading low-voltage hybrid inverter for grid-connected and off-grid applications. Asked whether energy independence is becoming as important as food independence, Norman says it is on the radar and points to the economic burden of power costs, noting that he pays a flat 14 cents per kilowatt hour in Canadian dollars at his Canadian residence. He attributes U.S. grid vulnerability largely to distribution networks run on economic metrics that create disincentives to maintain and expand capacity, and cites California utility wildfire liability and the Texas grid’s extended weather-related outages as examples. Norman predicts that in five to 10 years the U.S. grid will look stretched, with more private operators and data centers building independent power plants, and that household electricity costs will consume a larger share of family budgets.

Discussing battery technology, Norman credits the shift from lead-acid to lithium iron phosphate chemistries with a step change in off-grid storage and identifies solid state as the next major transition, describing it as eliminating the fluid electrolyte and offering roughly seven to eight times the cycle life of current lithium iron phosphate cells along with faster charging. He characterizes sodium ion as an incremental improvement rather than a step change, and predicts that within five years commercialized solid state storage will be widely deployed, with electric vehicles seeing early adoption first. On security, Norman says risks typically involve external communications rather than built-in hardware flaws, noting that a remote command changing voltage triggers could drive a lithium battery into thermal runaway, and he states that Sol-Ark’s cloud hosting uses AWS servers located in the United States with encrypted communication devices. He describes an installer network with silver, gold, and platinum tiers listed on the company’s website and says the company closely tracks warranty failure metrics and call center performance. Norman advises homeowners to use common sense and hire contractors when uncomfortable with electrical work, and offers a preparedness lesson centered on understanding the fundamentals of electricity, the difference between AC and DC, and one’s own energy consumption.

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