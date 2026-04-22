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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
8h

Add this into the 11 dead or missing US scientists having to do with anti gravity, plasma fusion, UAP UFOs.

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DJL's avatar
DJL
5h

No way did he commit suicide. No way.

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